UFC star books next fight after controversial win that sparked FBI investigation

Undefeated UFC featherweight Yadier del Valle has his next fight booked following a controversial victory over Isaac Dulgarian in November.

The world’s leading MMA organization is slated to finally end a lengthy break on January 24 when UFC 324 takes place at T-Mobile Arena, and fans have plenty more to look forward to on a 2026 calendar that is seemingly adding new fights every day.

Although it might not be the most high-profile matchup for casual MMA fans, Jordan Leavitt has revealed that he’ll welcome del Valle back to the Octagon as part of UFC Houston on February 21 (h/t Marcel Dorff).

Yadier Del Valle Returns Following Controverisal UFC Fight

A contract winner on the 2024 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, del Valle brought a perfect 8-0 record into his promotional debut against Connor Matthews last May.

The 29-year-old dispatched Matthews via rear naked choke in the opening round, setting up an intriguing matchup with another rising contender in Dulgarian later that year. “The Midwest Choppa” had suffered his first MMA loss to Christian Rodriguez before rebounding with a submission against Brendon Marotte, but it took less than four minutes for del Valle to secure another win by rear naked choke.

Yadier del Valle during his fight with Isaac Dulgarian. | (Zuffa LLC)

Some dramatic betting line movement ahead of the matchup between Dulgarian and del Valle made major headlines in the aftermath of the event, encouraging the UFC to release Dulgarian and also contact the FBI to kick off an ongoing investigation into the matter.

Jordan Leavitt Looks To Halt Del Valle's Undefeated Run

Leavitt likely won’t be interested in the controversy around del Valle’s latest win when the pair meet on February 21, as the 30-year-old will be looking to win back-to-back fights for the second time since joining the UFC.

“The Monkey King” also joined the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series as an unbeaten prospect in 2020, winning his debut with a 22-second slam KO that earned him a “Performance of the Night” bonus. Leavitt has gone 5-3 in the UFC overall, and he most recently earned another post-fight bonus for submitting Kurt Holobaugh in just under two minutes.

Paddy Pimblett (red gloves) and Jordan Leavitt (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

UFC Houston is headlined by a huge middleweight matchup between the division’s former titleholder Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez. Following the addition of Leavitt vs. del Valle, the card is currently shaping up like this.

UFC Houston Fight Card

• Main Event: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez



• Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija



• Ode Osbourne vs. Alibi Idiris



• Zach Reese vs. Michel Pereira



• Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule



• Jacobe Smith vs. Seok Hyeon Ko



• Austin Vanderford vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani



• Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards



• Yadier del Valle vs. Jordan Leavitt

