Undefeated Muhammad Mokaev Scores Quick Submission after Surprise UFC Exit
Undefeated flyweight Muhammad Mokaev returned to action for the first time at BRAVE CF 91 following his unexpected exit from the UFC.
Mokaev Runs Through First Post-UFC Opponent
Perhaps the most-hyped prospect in the history of MMA, Mokaev put together a stunning 23-0 record as an amateur fighter before making his successful pro debut in 2020 with a unanimous decision against Glenn McVeigh at BRAVE CF 37.
Mokaev continued adding to his perfect record before joining the UFC in 2022, but after seven victories with the world's leading MMA promotion UFC CEO Dana White unexpectedly announced that the 24-year-old wouldn't be re-signed following a unanimous decision against Manel Kape at UFC 304.
"The Punisher" may have been next in line for a crack at UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja had he been re-signed after the Kape fight, but Mokaev wasted little time before he rejoined BRAVE Combat Federation and booked his first post-UFC bout at BRAVE CF 91 in Isa Town, Bahrain.
Luthando Biko's withdrawal from the event briefly jeopardized Mokaev's highly-anticipated return at BRAVE CF 91, but Joevincent So stepped up on just two days' notice for the biggest fight of his life against the undefeated flyweight star.
Best known for his grappling, Mokaev was content to rely on his kicks in the early going against So before he brought things to the mat and quickly locked up a D'arce choke that ended things less than two minutes into the opening round (clip courtesy of the one and only @Grabaka_Hitman).
The 24-year-old was quick to thank BRAVE CF in his post-fight interview, and although Mokaev didn't mention the UFC outright he did declare himself the best flyweight in the world and promised that he'd continue to prove that whenever fans get to see him step into the cage again.
