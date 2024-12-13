Former Title Challenger Curtis Blaydes Books Return vs. UFC Debutant in Seattle
Curtis Blaydes will welcome Rizvan Kuniev to the UFC.
A fighter from Dagestan signed off Dana White's Contender Series, Kuniev (13-2-1) has booked his UFC debut against none other than perennial heavyweight contender Blaydes. The two heavyweights will collide at a UFC Fight Night event in Seattle on Feb. 22, according to a report from MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn on Friday.
Blaydes' Run In The UFC As Of Late
The news came as a surprise to many, as the #5-ranked Blaydes is coming off his one and only title fight against interim champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 304. It was a fast start for both men with Blaydes ultimately being the first to fall, TKO'd by punches inside of the first minute.
4-2 in his last six bouts and still a staple of the heavyweight division, Blaydes will look to bounce back better than ever against Kuniev, who has yet to see it all in the UFC Octagon, unlike "Razor" - from facing the power of Francis Ngannou (twice) to wins over former world champions in Junior Dos Santos and Alexander Volkov.
Meet Rizvan Kuniev
To whose not familiar with Kuniev's body of work, the Russian fighter is unbeaten in his last 12 fights, his only losses to former UFC fighters Darko Stosic and Justin Willis a decade ago, very early on into his pro career.
A Contender Series alumni, Kuniev went 2-0 with a pair of TKO's on the show, finally earning his contract in August. Kuniev has a win over ex-UFC heavyweight Anthony Hamilton and a win over former PFL Champion Renan Ferreira, however that result was overturned to a No Contest due to a positive drug test for anabolic steroids, among other substances.
UFC Seattle goes down from the Climate Pledge Arena on Feb. 22.
