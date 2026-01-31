UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2: Live Results, Free Stream & Highlights
Tonight from Sydney, Australia, and Qudos Bank Arena is UFC 325, headlined by a rematch nine months in the making between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. Volkanovski attempts to defend his title for the first time in his second UFC Featherweight Championship stint and likely end the series with Lopes altogether.
The controversy around the rematch is apparent. Volkanovski won the first fight by unanimous decision with little issue, while Lopes needed only one win against Jean Silva last September to insert himself back into the title picture instead of granting No. 1 Movsar Evloev a fight against Volkanovski to reset the top of the division to start the year.
Nonetheless, though, the rematch remains a go, and Volkanovski will have a chance for yet another signature win.
Volkanovski even has a plan after he beats Lopes, too. It isn't about fighting, either.
"I need to actually [get] a bulldozer on the farm, but maybe I can go out there, do my thing, get a bonus, and then maybe buy myself a bulldozer for the farm," Volkanovski told reporters. "Bobcat, whatever."
Lopes wants to shock the world, though, feeling no pressure entering the rematch.
"Oh yeah, I think the respect... is always good, no? Because there was no need to talk [trash] to put a great show for you guys," Lopes said. "Put the show in the Octagon, not outside. So yeah, I think Volk has great experience, you know, he [has] a lot of fights in UFC, he is so smart. But I think this time [is] my time to take the belt."
Lopes enters the fight as a +124 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Volkanovski is a -148 favorite as of Friday evening.
Volkanovski hasn't secured a successful title defense since July 2023, when he secured a third-round TKO at UFC 276 against Yair Rodriguez in the night's headliner.
When Does UFC 325 Start?
The 13-fight card will get underway at 5 p.m./ET/2 p.m. PT, followed by the late prelims at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and the main card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. For those on the go or not near a streaming device with Paramount+ or otherwise, MMAKO is the place to be for real-time results and updates throughout the night.
Below is the current bout order and live results, which is subject to change.
Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2
Co-Main Event: Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy
Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira heavyweight
Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Featured Prelim: Junior Tafa vs. Billy Elekana
Cameron Rowston vs. Cody Brundage
Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney
Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott
Kaan Ofli vs. Yi Zha
Sangwook Kim vs. Dom Mar Farr – Road to UFC Season 4 lightweight tournament final
Keiichiro Nakamura vs. Sebastian Szalay – Road to UFC Season 4 featherweight tournament final
Sulang Rangbo vs. Lawrence Lui – Road to UFC Season 4 bantamweight tournament final
UFC 325 Full Card Results
Main card (Start time 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT, P+)
- Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski (-148) vs. Diego Lopes (+124), Volkanovski's UFC featherweight title – five-rounder
- Co-Main Event: Dan Hooker (+260) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (-325), lightweight
- Rafael Fiziev (+105) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-125), lightweight
- Tai Tuivasa (+250) vs. Tallison Teixeira (-310), heavyweight
- Quillan Salkilld (-1000) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+650), lightweight
Preliminary card (5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, P+)
- Featured Prelim: Junior Tafa (+215) vs. Billy Elekana (-265), light heavyweight
- Cameron Rowston (-375) vs. Cody Brundage (+295), middleweight
- Jacob Malkoun (-155) vs. Torrez Finney (+130), middleweight
- Jonathan Micallef (-130) vs. Oban Elliott (+110), welterweight
- Kaan Ofli (+180) vs. Yi Zha (-210), featherweight
- Sangwook Kim (+114) vs. Dom Mar Fan (-135) – Road to UFC Season 4 lightweight tournament final
- Keiichiro Nakamura (+110) vs. Sebastian Szalay (-130) – Road to UFC Season 4 featherweight tournament final
- Sulang Rangbo (-258) vs. Lawrence Lui (+210) – Road to UFC Season 4 bantamweight tournament final
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
