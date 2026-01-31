UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2: Live Results, Free Stream & Highlights

Tonight from Sydney, Australia, and Qudos Bank Arena is UFC 325, headlined by a rematch nine months in the making between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. Volkanovski attempts to defend his title for the first time in his second UFC Featherweight Championship stint and likely end the series with Lopes altogether.

The controversy around the rematch is apparent. Volkanovski won the first fight by unanimous decision with little issue, while Lopes needed only one win against Jean Silva last September to insert himself back into the title picture instead of granting No. 1 Movsar Evloev a fight against Volkanovski to reset the top of the division to start the year.

Nonetheless, though, the rematch remains a go, and Volkanovski will have a chance for yet another signature win.

Volkanovski even has a plan after he beats Lopes, too. It isn't about fighting, either.

"I need to actually [get] a bulldozer on the farm, but maybe I can go out there, do my thing, get a bonus, and then maybe buy myself a bulldozer for the farm," Volkanovski told reporters. "Bobcat, whatever."

READ MORE: UFC 325 MMA KO Staff Predictions: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 Main Card Picks

Lopes wants to shock the world, though, feeling no pressure entering the rematch.

"Oh yeah, I think the respect... is always good, no? Because there was no need to talk [trash] to put a great show for you guys," Lopes said. "Put the show in the Octagon, not outside. So yeah, I think Volk has great experience, you know, he [has] a lot of fights in UFC, he is so smart. But I think this time [is] my time to take the belt."

Lopes enters the fight as a +124 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Volkanovski is a -148 favorite as of Friday evening.

Volkanovski hasn't secured a successful title defense since July 2023, when he secured a third-round TKO at UFC 276 against Yair Rodriguez in the night's headliner.

When Does UFC 325 Start?

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

The 13-fight card will get underway at 5 p.m./ET/2 p.m. PT, followed by the late prelims at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and the main card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. For those on the go or not near a streaming device with Paramount+ or otherwise, MMAKO is the place to be for real-time results and updates throughout the night.

Below is the current bout order and live results, which is subject to change.

Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2

Co-Main Event: Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira heavyweight

Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Featured Prelim: Junior Tafa vs. Billy Elekana

Cameron Rowston vs. Cody Brundage

Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney

Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott

Kaan Ofli vs. Yi Zha

Sangwook Kim vs. Dom Mar Farr – Road to UFC Season 4 lightweight tournament final

Keiichiro Nakamura vs. Sebastian Szalay – Road to UFC Season 4 featherweight tournament final

Sulang Rangbo vs. Lawrence Lui – Road to UFC Season 4 bantamweight tournament final

UFC 325 Full Card Results

Apr 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Main card (Start time 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski (-148) vs. Diego Lopes (+124), Volkanovski's UFC featherweight title – five-rounder

Alexander Volkanovski (-148) vs. Diego Lopes (+124), Volkanovski's UFC featherweight title – five-rounder Co-Main Event: Dan Hooker (+260) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (-325), lightweight

Dan Hooker (+260) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (-325), lightweight Rafael Fiziev (+105) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-125), lightweight

Tai Tuivasa (+250) vs. Tallison Teixeira (-310), heavyweight

Quillan Salkilld (-1000) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+650), lightweight

Preliminary card (5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim : Junior Tafa (+215) vs. Billy Elekana (-265), light heavyweight

: Junior Tafa (+215) vs. Billy Elekana (-265), light heavyweight Cameron Rowston (-375) vs. Cody Brundage (+295), middleweight

Jacob Malkoun (-155) vs. Torrez Finney (+130), middleweight

Jonathan Micallef (-130) vs. Oban Elliott (+110), welterweight

Kaan Ofli (+180) vs. Yi Zha (-210), featherweight

Sangwook Kim (+114) vs. Dom Mar Fan (-135) – Road to UFC Season 4 lightweight tournament final

Keiichiro Nakamura (+110) vs. Sebastian Szalay (-130) – Road to UFC Season 4 featherweight tournament final

Sulang Rangbo (-258) vs. Lawrence Lui (+210) – Road to UFC Season 4 bantamweight tournament final

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More MMA Knockout News

• Ex-UFC Champion Sidelined by Eye Surgery, Reveals Return Timeline after UFC 324 Fight

• Top-Ranked UFC Fighter Gets 9-Month Suspension for Drug Test That Scrapped Last Fight

• Should the UFC Snub Injured Ex-UFC Champion for This Title Fight Grudge Match?

• Two Massive UFC Title Fights Lined Up After First UFC Rankings Update of 2026

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.