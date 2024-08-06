Bellator News: Full Card Revealed for Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexander Shabliy
The PFL and Bellator MMA have officially revealed the full card for Bellator Champions Series San Diego, headlined by Usman Nurmagomedov and Alexander Shabliy.
Familiar Faces Return at Bellator Champions Series San Diego
Originally scheduled to meet back in May, Nurmagomedov will attempt to preserve his unbeaten record and defend his Bellator lightweight title when he meets Shabliy on September 7 after “Perestvet” defeated Patricky Pitbull at Bellator 301.
The lightweight title fight will feature as the main event for a Bellator Champions Series card at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena, and a recent press release from the PFL and Bellator revealed the full 11-fight card that also includes a co-main event between Raufeon Stots and Marcos Breno.
A former Bellator Interim Bantamweight Champion, Stots was unable to unify the promotion’s bantamweight titles when he took on Patchy Mix at Bellator 295 before “Supa” earned a second victory over rival Danny Sabatello in November.
Breno will be making his third Bellator appearance when he takes on Stots, and after winning his promotional debut against Josh Hill the Brazilian came up short in his own matchup with Sabatello when he lost via rear-naked choke at Bellator 294.
Other standout fights announced for Bellator Champions Series San Diego include Lorenz Larkin taking on Levan Chokheli and the return of former welterweight titleholder Douglas Lima for a fight with Aaron Jeffrey, and you can check out the full 11-fight card scheduled for September 7 below.
• Main Event: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexander Shabliy – For the Bellator Lightweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Raufeon Stots vs. Marcos Breno
• Lorenz Larkin vs. Levan Chokheli
• Sumiko Inaba vs. Keri Taylor-Melendez
• Douglas Lima vs. Aaron Jeffrey
• Yance Medeiros vs. Jora Ayvazyan
• Jordan Newman vs. Imamshafi Aliev
• Masayuki Kikuiri vs. Herman Terrado
• Grant Neal vs. Khalid Murtazaliev
• Bryce Meredish vs. John MaCalolooy
• Josh Hokit vs. Sean Rose
