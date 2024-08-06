UFC News: Rising Star Reveals Free Agent Status After Abu Dhabi Fight Night Win
One of the biggest winners from last weekend’s UFC Fight Night event in Abu Dhabi has officially fought out his current contract.
UFC Fight Night: Shara "Bullet" Magomedov Stays Perfect with Co-Main Event Win
Shara Magomedov Reveals Free Agent Status
The UFC made its way to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE last Saturday for a stacked Fight Night event that saw Umar Nurmagomedov best Cory Sandhagen in the card’s headlining bout, and in the co-main event Shara “Bullet” Magomedov also extended his own unbeaten record with a unanimous decision against Michał Oleksiejczuk.
The matchup between Magomedov and Oleksiejczuk was booked on short notice to replace a planned Abu Dhabi co-main event between Nick Diaz and Vicente Luque, and after collecting his third UFC victory “Bullet” revealed to Red Corner MMA that he’s now a free agent.
“I’ve just had my last fight under current contract," Magomedov explained. "Now I am hoping to get a new one, but after the [Muhammad] Mokaev [case]…(laughs) Yes, I am kind of nervous…My managers Ali Abdelaziz and Rizvan [Magomedov], they are top notch managers. So I trust them in all respects and I don’t worry at all.”
The also-unbeaten Muhammad Mokaev picked up his seventh UFC victory at UFC 304 last month and appeared to put himself in the conversation for a flyweight title shot before he was surprisingly released from the promotion after the event.
UFC CEO Dana White explained after UFC 304 that there were a number of factors that went into the decision to release Mokaev, and it doesn’t seem likely that Magomedov will face similar obstacles given that he's only three fights into his UFC tenure.
“Bullet” collected a Performance of the Night bonus for his knockout-win over Antonio Trócoli in June before he also won Fight of the Night for his victory against Oleksiejczuk in Abu Dhabi, and if Magomedov is given a new UFC contract he may find himself facing ranked middleweight opposition in his next outing.
