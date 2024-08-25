Caio Borralho Wants Meeting With UFC CEO Dana White After Beating Top-Five Opponent
No. 12 UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho (17-1, 1 NC MMA, 7-0 UFC) improved his winning streak to 16 with a dominant decision win against No. 5 ranked contender Jared Cannonier (17-8 MMA, 10-8 UFC), getting the nod from all three judges.
Borralho's boxing was on full display Saturday night from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev., hurting Cannonier on several occasions and pushing the pace throughout the entire fight. It was Borralho's second win of the year, as he brutally knocked out long-time veteran Paul Craig at UFC 301 three months ago.
As Borralho's momentum is starting to gradually pick up in a crowded UFC middleweight title picture, the 31-year-old Brazilian wants to get on better terms with UFC brass, including Dana White and Hunter Campbell.
At the UFC Vegas 96 post-fight presser, Borralho made his intentions clear – a meeting with White and Campbell is needed to take his career trajectory to the next level.
“I just want a meeting with Dana. I think I deserve a meeting with Dana, you know?” Borralho told reporters after the win. “I always see all those guys go inside his room [and] have a meeting with him, Hunter [Campbell)] all those guys, you know? I want to be one of those guys.”
At press time, White nor Campbell have responded to Borralho's request, as Campbell was present at the event, but White appeared to be absent.
Nonetheless, Borralho recognizes that his stock continues to rise, especially considering that the championship landscape is becoming clearer.
Dricus Du Plessis' successful UFC 305 title defense against Israel Adesanya opens the door for Sean Strickland to get his highly-anticipated rematch.
At the same time, Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev will attempt to finally settle their differences after several postponements at UFC 308 in October.
Nevertheless, when the newest rankings come out this coming week, Borralho will be firmly in the mix entering the second half of the year and into next year.
