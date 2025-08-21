Why Daniel Cormier says Conor McGregor is teasing a UFC return
Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier isn't one to shy away from honesty, especially when it comes to one of the promotion's biggest stars. In this case, it's fellow former double-champion Conor McGregor.
McGregor has been inactive from MMA since July 2021, and recent rumblings of a comeback have surfaced in recent years but have never fully materialized. Next year, the same story has merit, and Cormier attempted to unveil the real reason behind a possibly McGregor comeback fight.
“Conor says he wants to fight all the time, and everybody jumps to it, but it’s like, he wants to stay relevant, he wants to stay in the news, he wants the notoriety of being Conor McGregor without having to be Conor McGregor," Cormier told NFL legend Shannon Sharpe on a recent edition of "Club Shay Shay."
Could McGregor Return To UFC?
Cormier says it's hard-pressed to find the old, motivated McGregor who transcended MMA between 2015-2017. But, according to Cormier, McGregor's prime years were unmatched when compared to the rest of the sport.
"When he was the man, I bet you tapped in, I bet you tapped into the UFC more than ever because he could sell a fight,” Cormier said.
Selling a fight was no problem for "The Notorious," laying claim to the most-purchased event in UFC history, which saw the Irishman lose to then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Oct. 2018, which brought in 2.4 million buys.
READ MORE: 3 biggest surprises in UFC’s new pound-for-pound rankings
Nurmagomedov still remains McGregor's biggest rival despite the pair's fight nearly approaching its six-year anniversary. Given Nurmagomedov's close ties to Cormier as ex-training partners, Nurmagomedov brushes McGregor off whenever the fight is mentioned today, Cormier says.
“Khabib won’t say Conor’s name still today," Cormier said. "He still does not say his name. He hates him. They’re in the octagon and Conor whispers after the third round to Khabib, ‘It’s just business.’ Khabib goes, ‘No, it ain’t.’ Khabib was holding him in that [rear naked choke] and said, ‘I kicked your ass.'”
Could McGregor-Chandler Finally Happen?
McGregor last fought in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier in their trilogt fight at UFC 264. McGregor nearly ended his layoff last summer, but a postponement to his fight against fellow TUF coach Michael Chandler delayed the return even further.
It remains to be seen whether McGregor returns. Even if he does or doesn't, the retired Nurmagomedov can always say he earned the last laugh over his biggest rival during one of the UFC's golden eras pre-pandemic.
More MMA News
- Former UFC champ Francis Ngannou leaves MMA fans guessing on return
- UFC fans devastated as beloved champion unretires at 43 for bareknuckle fight
- MMA star breaks silence following viral KO loss in UFC debut
- UFC Champion Alexander Volkanovski names next fight opponent
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.