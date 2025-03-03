Will Joe Rogan call UFC 313?
The stage is set for UFC 313 this weekend, and all hands are on deck.
From the fight capital of the world in Las Vegas, reigning champion Alex Pereira and top contender Magomed Ankalaev collide for the light heavyweight title in the main event. Justin Gaethje co-headlines not against Dan Hooker, instead short-notice replacement (and former foe) Rafael Fiziev.
With 12 UFC fights lined up, who will be there to call the action on Saturday?
Magomed Ankalaev addresses possibility of Alex Pereira rematch after UFC 313
The Return Of Joe Rogan
We missed Joe Rogan at UFC 312 last month in Sydney, Australia (Rogan doesn't go abroad for UFC events) but not to worry, the longtime UFC commentator returns for his second pay-per-view of 2025 alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik on play-by-play.
This commentator combo have given us so many viral moments over the years.
More Broadcasting Duties
Former UFC fighter Din Thomas will serve as a coach-analyst on the broadcast, according to a report from MMA Junkie.
Alex Pereira places $200,000 bet with Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 313
On the desk as analysts are two-time champion Dominick Cruz, former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, and legendary boxing coach Teddy Atlas.
Introducing Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, and the rest of the card will be the veteran voice of the Octagon, Bruce Buffer.
