Dana White gives out rare award after women's MMA prospects deliver bloody war
Dana White's Contender Series Week seven is off to a great start, with women's MMA prospects Jeisla Chaves and Sofia Montenegro putting on one of the bloodiest wars in the show's history.
Brazil's Chaves, a relative unknown, overcame heavy adversity in the opening frame. Montenegro came guns blazing, bloodying Chaves immediately. The two bantamweights slugged it out in round two, before ending the third frame drenched in blood.
Their fight impressed UFC Boss Dana White enough to hand out a rare double-contract...
Jeisla Chaves and Sofia Montenegro earn UFC contracts from Dana White
Speaking after the event concluded, White awarded his contracts. Both Chaves and Montenegro earned their place in the UFC, which isn't common on DWCS. However, it sparks a trend with 2025's season, where both women's fights this year have earned contracts.
Shanelle Dyer and Carol Foro earned contracts for their three round war on Week 5 earlier this month.
"We've had two women's fights this season and they were both unbelievable..." White admitted. "This fight had me on the edge of my seat the entire team. . . I didn't have Chaves winning the fight, i had Sofia winning the fight, but I'm not a judge...
"But what I can do is sign both of you.... Congratulations to both of them. Absolute war."
Who else won contracts on DWCS Week 7?
A total of six fighters earned contracts on Week 7 of DWCS.
Rafael Tobias
14-1 Rafael Tobias submitted Jair de Oliveira in the first round to secure a spot in the UFC's light heavyweight division.
Javier Reyes
22-5 Javier Reyes joins the featherweight division with a first-round knockout over Justice Torres.
Jeisla Chaves and Sofia Montenegro
Murtazali Magomedov
Murtazali Magomedov scored his tenth straight finish against Islam Makhachev training partner Brahyan Zurcher to secure his UFC featherweight spot.
Mantas Kondratavicius
Finally, Lithuania's Mantas Kondratavicius knocked out Dani Barbir in the first round to secure his UFC contract in the middleweight division.
