Dana White's Contender Series 2025: Week 5 free live stream results & highlights
The 2025 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on tonight (September 9) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and punch their ticket to the UFC on Week 5.
Week 4 of DWCS kicked off with back-to-back decisions before the night ended with three-straight knockouts, all of which came inside the very first round. Four out of five winning fighters secured UFC contracts that night, which brought the season total up to 16 contracts through 20 fights and four weeks of action.
The full spectrum of UFC weight classes will be on display tonight on Week 5 of DWCS, as things kick off in the strawweight division and end at heavyweight with additional lightweight, light heavyweight, and featherweight action in between.
Week 5 opens with a strawweight matchup between undefeated prospect Shanelle Dyer and Brazil's Carol Foro. Dyer is set to return to 115 lbs. for the first time since her early amateur career, while Foro is currently on a six-fight win streak where she’s stopped every opponent she’s faced with strikes.
Things move to the lightweight division for the card’s second fight, which will see Chasen Blair return to DWCS after losing to Kody Steele last year to square off with Brazilian finisher Samuel Sanches. In the night’s lone bout featuring two undefeated fighters, Felipe Franco and Freddy Vidal will also throw down in a light heavyweight contest.
The penultimate bout for Week 4 will see Cam Teague also return to the UFC APEX after losing to Kevin Vallejos on DWCS last year. “Chaos” will face LFA titleholder Lerryan Douglas, and the final fight of the night is an all-American heavyweight contest between Anthony Guarascio and Steven Asplund.
Vidal missed the light heavyweight limit by four pounds ahead of his matchup with Franco, but that bout will proceed as scheduled and all other fighters on the card made weight for their respective fights. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the entire card live on ESPN+.
Dana White’s Contender Series 2025: Week 5 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Main Event: Anthony Guarascio vs. Steven Asplund
• Cam Teague vs. Lerryan Douglas
• Felipe Franco vs. Freddy Vidal
• Chasen Blair vs. Samuel Sanches
• Shanelle Dyer vs. Carol Foro
