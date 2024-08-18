MMA Knockout

Worst UFC Scorecard of the Year? Controversy on UFC 305's Main Card

UFC 305 News: Jairzinho Rozenstruik spoils the return of Tai Tuivasa in Perth, Australia, but not without controversy.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has upset the return of Tai Tuivasa at UFC 305 on August 18.

In one of the featured bouts on UFC 305's main card, Rozenstruik and Tuivasa kept the fight standing for the full 15 minutes. Kickboxing veteran Rozenstruik outworked Tuivasa across all three rounds, almost dropping him in the second and controlling the third with his ramrod jab.

It looked like a clear-cut 30-27 win for Rozenstruik, but the decision took an unexpected turn when Bruce Buffer announced a surprising 30-27 score for Tuivasa, courtesy of judge Howie Booth. As a result, Rozenstruik took a split decision for a fight he convincingly won.

Rozenstruik vs. Tuivasa scorecard
Rozenstruik vs. Tuivasa scorecard / UFC.com

Even judge Charlie Keech's 29-28 Rozenstruik seemed outlandish, with 15 of 15 media members and countless fight fans giving Rozenstruik all three rounds. Booth's scorecard drew some rare criticism from the UFC broadcast team, with color commentator Jon Anik throwing shade at the judge.

"Maybe he [Howie Booth] went to take a piss during round two," Broadcaster Jon Anik remarked.

Rozenstruik may have secured the victory he deserved, but it has been overshadowed by questionable officiating. Fans will have to wait and see if the issue will be addressed in the UFC 305 post-fight media scrum.

Editor's Note: During the Hooker vs. Gamrot fight, the UFC broadcast team revealed that Booth had been relieved of his duties for the rest of the night.

