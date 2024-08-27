WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 Start Time, Date, Match Card, & Gunther vs. Randy Orton
WWE is making the trip to Germany for Bash in Berlin 2024, and we're getting you up to speed on the important watch details.
The Uber Arena will be the site of WWE's next PLE. Three title matches are on tap for the show, and two heated grudge matches will also be featured. We'll see the likes of World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and more.
WWE is back on the international PLE schedule, so don't get caught sleeping by the time Bash in Berlin 2024 is ready to begin. We have the watch info you need ahead of the event.
WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 Time & Date
Fans in the United States will have to watch Bash in Berlin on a Saturday afternoon if they want to catch the action live. The show will air on Peacock in the United States at 1 p.m. ET on August 31st.
Those hoping to catch the countdown show in its entirety will have to tune in at 11 a.m. ET. MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be posting the free live feed of the countdown show on Saturday morning.
Match Lineup
The WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 match card can be seen below (not in order):
- Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton - for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens - for the Undisputed WWE Championship
- Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan
- CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre - Strap Match
- Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill - for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
We'll be sure to update you on any last-minute changes and additions made to the card should there be any alterations.
