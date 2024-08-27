WWE Raw Star Claims Career Almost Ended Due to Controversial Name Change
One superstar on the Monday Night Raw brand says his WWE career nearly came to an end due to a name change.
Pete Dunne has been featured prominently on WWE TV. As of late, he's been feuding with his former Brawling Brutes running mate, Sheamus. Dunne has been finding singles success, defeating former NXT Champion, Trick Williams, and recently advancing in the WWE Intercontinental Championship number one contender tournament.
In storyline, Dunne is now blaming Sheamus for nearly ending his WWE career before his luck changed for the better.
Pete Dunne Claims "Butch" Name Change Nearly Ended WWE Career
Following the August 26, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, a promo showcasing Pete Dunne was released. Dunne took aim at Sheamus for calling him "Butch," a controversial name change that he says was nearly a death blow to his career.
"I've been in this business long enough to know you're gonna win matches, you're gonna lose matches," Dunne said. "It's part of the job, but for Sheamus, that scumbag, to turn around and still call me Butch, to have a laugh at something that nearly killed my career, this is all I've got, man and he knows that."
Dunne had been a babyface with Tyler Bate as part of the New Catch Republic team. It was Bate who got Dunne to return to his ruthless in-ring style, as well as shed the Butch name. Bate is currently out of action due to an injury and he isn't expected to be back on WWE TV this year.
In the meantime, fans are greeted to the relentless "Bruiserweight" who terrorized the NXT UK roster.
