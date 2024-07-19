WWE SmackDown Results: The Bloodline Brutally Attacks Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens
It's Friday night, so it's time for another episode of WWE SmackDown.
Friday Night SmackDown this evening is being held inside the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE. At the conclusion of last week's episode of the blue brand, Solo Sikoa forced Cody Rhodes to watch as The Bloodline brutally injured Randy Orton.
How will "The American Nightmare" respond following The Bloodline's action last week?
WWE SmackDown Results - Big Contract Signing
Last week, LA Knight was able to receive a contract guaranteeing him a shot at the WWE United States Championship on the SummerSlam 2024 card. The only thing needed is a signature from champion Logan Paul.
Will the contract signing become hostile?
Carmelo Hayes interrupted Andrade's interview in an empty arena last week. Tonight, these two will go one-on-one.
Michin has had her share of issues with the newly-formed duo of Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax. Tonight, she'll go toe-to-toe with Stratton.
Will it be "Tiffy Time?"
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated is bringing you live coverage of WWE Friday Nght SmackDown tonight beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates throughout the night.
WWE SmackDown Results (July 19, 2024)
Undisputed WWE Champion ,Cody Rhodes, opened the show.
Before he spoke to the WWE Universe, Rhodes embraced multi-division world boxing champion Terence Crawford, who was sitting in the crowd.
Rhodes said he couldn't have been Undisputed WWE Champion without Randy Orton. He said he felt guilt when The Bloodline put Orton through the announce table last week.
"The American Nightmare" reminded Solo Sijoa that he once looked him in the eye and told me he was not ready.
As Rhodes continued, A-Town Down Under interrupted.
Austin Theory and Grayson Waller blamed Rhodes for the Jacob Fatu attack last Friday. When they got in the ring, Cody swung first.
Terence Crawford handed Rhodes a steal chair. Rhodes used the chair to send A-Town Down Under packing.
Carmelo Hayes warned Andrade that one of them is going to miss in their singles match tonight, and it won't be him.
Rhodes went up to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis saying he wants a match against A-Town Down Under. Aldis said Cody must find a partner.
Carmelo Hayes vs, Andrade
With Andrade perched on the middle rope, Hayes landed a springboard leg drop ahead of the break.
Andrade ran his into Carmelo, who was seated in the corner. Carmelo placed Andrade on the top turnbuckle. Andrade knocked him off and went for a moonsault. Carmelo moved out of the way, but Andrade responded with a standing moonsault.
Andrade dove off the top turnbuckle, but Carmelo caught him with a Codebreaker.
Melo ran into The Message and that was a wrap.
Winner: Andrade
WWE Women's Champion Bayley and Nia Jax were interviewed via satelltte. Nia vowed to destroy Bayley, who called her the same heartless bully that she's only been known for.
Bayley mentioned Nia Jax injuring her years ago because she was clumsy and reckless. This got Nia angry.
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill argued with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven outside of Nick Aldis' office. Bianca challegned Chelsea one-on-one.
Bianca Belair (w/Jade Cargil) vs. Chelsea Green (w/Piper Niven)
Belair landed a German suplex, but missed the standing moonsault.
Belair caught Chelsea and went for KOD, but Green rolled her up. Belair countered with her own pin for the win.
Winner: Bianca Belair
After the match, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn appeared with a video message on the titantron. They said, "we'll see."
SmackDown GM Nick Aldis was in the ring to host a contract signing with United States Champion Logan Paul and LA Knight.
When Knight and Paul hit the ring, they had an intense faceoff before Logan asked he would give LA Knight a title fight.
Knight said every time he's face-to-face with Paul he cooks him. Logan told Knight that he needs him and it's not the other way around.
Paul said Knight hasn't had one defining moment in his career. He called Knight a wannabe with The Rock.
Knight questioned whether or not balls run within the Paul family.
This sparked Logan Paul to sign the contract. He drew map on the back of the contract with directions on where LA Knight can stick his hopes and dreams.
Knight and Paul nearly came to blows before Nick Aldis intervened.
Eventually, Paul ran back inside the ring and attacked Knight. LA Knight almost hit the BFT, but Paul ran away.
Santos Escobar reminded LA Knight that he was never pinned in that MiTB qualifier that Knight brags about winning.
Knight and Escobar agreed to go one-on-one next week.
Tiffany Stratton (w/Nia Jax) vs. Michin
Stratton landed her Alabama Slam on Michin on the outside before a commercial break.
Stratton went for Alabama Slam again, but Michin countered with a pin attempt.
Michin landed a tornado DDT for a near fall.
Michin hit a dropkick from the middle rope. Stratton was on the outside, and Nia tripped her with the referee distracted.
This allowed Stratton to hit a Steamroller. Tiffany went for the Best Moonsault Ever, but Bayley distracted her and ent Nia into the barricade.
Bayley then began destroying Stratton's briefcase.
Michin then rolled up Stratton for the win.
Winner: Michin
The Bloodline was backstage. Solo Sikoa said whoever teams with Cody Rhodes tonight against A-Town Down Under will be on their radar.
The mystery partner for Cody Rhodes is Kevin Owens.
Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens vs. A-Town Down Under
The action pilled to the outside where Owens knocked a Prime logo off the Prime Hydration Station.
The fans booed when Grayson Waller put the sign back.
In the ring, Owens hit a cannonball on Waller. KO went for a Swanton Bomb, but Waller got his knees up.
KO eventually landed his Swanton Bomb on Waller and made the hot tag to Rhodes.
Rhodes landed Cody Cutter on Theory after he was pulled in by Waller. "The American Nightmare" hit Cross Rhodes for the win.
Winners: Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens
The Bloodline attacked Rhodes and Owens after the match. They powerbombed Rhodes through the announce table. A chair was placed on Owens' neck and he was rammed into the steel post to end the show.
