Update on Plans for Massive TNA Wrestling Star Following WWE NXT Heatwave 2024
One TNA Wrestling star is reportedly set to be a key focus throughout a crossover run with WWE.
In the era of Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE has been more open to cross promotion. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has made three appearances on WWE TV. NXT's Tatum Paxley challenged Grace during the TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view.
There's one TNA star who made a brief, but memorable appearance on NXT, and it looks like he'll be on plenty more WWE shows in the near future.
Joe Hendry Reportedly a Focal Point of WWE Crossover with TNA Wrestling
At the conclusion of WWE NXT Heatwave 2024, Ethan Page captured the NXT Championship. As Page was celebrating, the camera faded to white and a clip of Joe Hendry's entrance video flashed to end the show.
Corey Brennan of Fightful reports that the plan is for Joe Hendry to be used "heavily" in the coming weeks and months as part of the NXT crossover with TNA Wrestling.
Hendry made an appearance on the June 18th episode of NXT. Hendry cut a promo before being the first man tossed out of a battle royal. WWE later posted a clip of Hendry complaining to Shawn Michaels that all members of the battle royal jumped him. Michaels said he believes in Joe Hendry.
What's next for Hendry remains to be seen, but given that he was the final image before NXT Heatwave went off the air, it's safe to assume that big things are in store for him.
