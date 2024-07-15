Huge Contract Update on WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Ahead of SummerSlam 2024
A big contract update has surfaced on a WWE Monday Night Raw superstar.
There has been a lot of movement in the world of pro wrestling just ahead of SummerSlam 2024. WWE recently scooped up Stephanie Vaquer, a former CMLL titleholder and NJPW Strong Women's Champion. The company also lost Ricochet, who is heavily speculated to be making his AEW debut at some point.
There had been rumblings of another WWE star potentially making her exit, but a reported update has revealed that won't be the case.
Monday Night Raw Star Natalya Reportedly Signs New Deal with WWE
PWInsider reports that WWE Raw veteran Natalya has inked a new contract with WWE. In a follow-up to the initial report, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio noted that Natalya did not enter free agency and her old deal hadn't expired before she agreed to stay with the company.
Meltzer also mentioned that Natalya was offered a sizable deal back in May, but had only just signed the contract recently.
While Natalya hasn't been a major player at the top of the women's division for quite some time, she has long been praised backstage for her professionalism and veteran instincts. Whatever role WWE has for her, Natalya has developed the reputation of being a team player.
