WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Bron Breakker Ruins Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov
Tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is a stacked one, and we've got you covered with live results.
The red brand heads to the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH. All eyes will be on Rhea Ripley, who made her shocking return at the conclusion of WWE Raw last Monday. Ripley's presence led to Liv Morgan exiting through the crowd, while Dominik Mysterio received an earful from "Mami" for entertaining Liv's advances.
Will there be hell to pay tonight?
HUGE CONTRACT UPDATE ON WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW SUPERSTAR AHEAD OF SUMMERSLAM 2024
WWE Monday Night Raw - Damian Priest & GUNTHER Meet Face-to-Face
World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has done all he can to prove that he is the gold standard of Monday Night Raw, but his toughest challenger awaits. Ahead of their WWE SummerSlam 2024 title showdown, Priest and GUNTHER will share the ring for a face-to-face segment tonight.
Drew McIntyre has been invited back to Raw after serving a brief suspension for striking general manager Adam Pearce. Will McIntyre do business in order to make a potential singles match with CM Punk possible for SummerSlam?
Fans will also be treated to a championship match this evening. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will put his gold at stake against Ilja Dragunov. Will a wild Bron Breakker appear to derail the title match?
We hope you're ready for another banger, as Sheamus will be in action. "The Celtic Warrior" will share the ring with Bronson Reed.
Also, we aren't done talking about "El Campeon" Damian Priest. He will be going one-on-one with Braun Strowman in non-title action.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated has you covered with live results and video highlights tonight beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Make sure to keep hitting refresh on your browser for the latest updates and video highlights throughout the show.
WWE Raw Results (July 15, 2024)
Rhea Ripley made her way out and said, "Mami's home." Dom made his way out before Liv Morgan appeared on the screen.
Liv bragged about kissing Dom. She said while "Mami" is home, Liv is finally on top.
Dom tried explaining to Rhea that it isn't what it looks like. Ripley said Liv knows her revenge tour ends when they meet face-to-face.
Ripley laid out the challenge to Liv for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam 2024.
Liv accepted the challenge and said she hopes to see "Daddy Dom" there too.
Rhea promised to end Liv Morgan's career at SummerSlam.
Dom tried explaining himself to Rhea backstage. Ripley slammed the door to The Judgment Day's room in Dom's face.
Damian Priest could barely contain his laughter.
Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed
Sheamus knocked Reed to the outside with a shoulder tackle. Reed avoided 10 beats of the bodhran and sent Sheamus to the outside before throwing him over the announce table.
Sheamus ended up getting in his
10 beats of the bodhran over the table before the break.
Reed caught Sheamus for a sitout powerbomb for only a two-count.
Reed went for a moonsault, but Sheamus rolled out of the way. He landed a knee to Reed for the victory.
Winner: Sheamus
After the match, Reed was going to attack Sheamus, but Pete Dunne stopped. Sheamus went for a handshake, but Dunne attacked him.
This allowed Reed to hit the Tsunami on Sheamus.
Backstage, Rhea asked Priest if he needs help with Braun Strowman. Priest said he'll take care of Braun alone.
Dom tried getting some time with Rhea, but she told him that the past three months he's been focused on his "little girlfriend."
Sami Zayn ran into Ilja Dragunov backstage. Zayn made it clear that Dragunov isn't getting a title shot because he helped him last week.
He told Ilja he's a special talent. With that said, he reminded Ilja that he better bring his best, and Dragunov said he'd better do the same.
Jackie Redmond interviewed Zelina Vega. Zelina said she'll be at the front of the line if once Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan finish their business.
Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark interrupted. Deville said the line now goes through them.
Zelina suggested they handle their business in the ring.
Zelina Vega vs. Sonya Deville (w/Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler)
Zelina hit 619, but Baszler pulled her off the ring apron when the referee wasn't looking. She then stomped on her arm.
Sonya hit Deville's Advocate for the win.
Winner: Sonya Deville
After the match, Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter saved Zelina from apost-match beatdown.
Dom asked Priest why he didn't warn him about Rhea's return last week. Priest said he tried, but Dom was too busy with Liv.
Jey Uso interupted and asked if Rhea is single and ready to mingle. Priest said she might be.
Dom told Priest to keep his "wepa" to himself and for Jey to keep his "yeet" to himself.
Priest suggested Dom handles business against Jey before laughing.
Chad Gable told Adam Pearce that Uncle Howdy is Bo Dallas. He wanted to know what the discussion between Pearce and Bo was about.
Pearce told chat Bo Dallas is here to tonight and if he wants to have a conversation with him he can. Gable vowed to call out Bo tonight.
Priest was out and he said he wanted his face-to-face with GUNTHER before his match with Braun Strowman.
GUNTHER said he paid close attention to Priest's world title reign, and claimed he's not living up to it. He claims Priest's reign has had no "prestige."
GUNTHER gave Priest the opportunity to hand him the World Heavyweight Championship before SummerSlam.
Priest said he wishes it was SummerSlam tonight so he could knock the smile off GUNTHER's face. He said if this isn't GUNTHER's dream, then WWE doesn't need him around.
GUNTHER claim being on the street was Priest's choice. He said it's not his fault his parents didn't provide him a home. He then called Priest "street trash."
Priest said GUNTHER doesn't realize why he lost the IC title at WrestleMania. He said it's because he doesn't have heart.
Priest said by the end of SummerSlam, they'll find out if GUNTHER is more than just a privileged, conceited, scumbag.
Jey Uso was with Adam Pearce, and he agreed to a match with Dom. Breakker then walked up to Pearce revealing his plan to disrupt the IC title match later tonight.
Pearce had Bron escorted out of the building.
Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman
Strowman clotheslined Priest out of the ring. Braun then went for the Strowman Express, but Priest sidestepped him, sending Strowman over the barricade.
Strowman was selling a knee injury from running into the barricade. The two battled for a chokeslam position.
Priest slipped out and took out the knee of his opponent. Strowman went for a running powerslam, but his knee gave out.
Priest hit South of Heaven for the win.
Winner: Damian Priest
After the match, GUNTHER got back in the ring. He delivered a chop, but Priest struck him with a right hand.
Priest dropped GUNTHER with a clothesline to end their brief scuffle.
Otis, Tozawa, and Maxxine offered to help Xavier Woods take out The FInal Testament. Chad Gable couldn't believe his former Alpha Academy students would rather help Woods.
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark
Kayden Carter kicked Baszler and made the hot tag to Chance, who was in the ring with Stark. She landed a hurricanrana and stomped her in the corner.
Stark popped Chance with a knee. She then held Katana in the corner, and Shayna landed a knee of her own.
Deville went for a distraction, but Lyra Valkyria yanked her from the apron. Stark then kicked Lyra.
Zoey and Baszler hit a double team knee for the finish.
Winners: Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark
Finn Balor and JD McDonagh tried explaining themselves with the Liv Morgan situation. Rhea was just happy the tag team titles are back with The Judgment Day.
Dom walked in and told Rhea she got a match with Jey Uso to prove that Rhea is his mommy, but Ripley wasn't having it.
Carlito then chimed in as only he can.
Adam Pearce was in the ring and welcomed Drew McIntyre. Pearce said he thinks Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk would be special.
Pearce asked Drew how badly he wants the match. The Raw GM said if Drew is professional then he's ready to do business.
Pearce brought in two referees and asked McIntyre to apologize to them for his actions. Drew was reluctant, and refused to apologize.
He said the referees have screwed him and everything has been under Pearce's watch. Drew then said Pearce deserved the elbow he gave him.
Pearce then said due to McIntyre's refusal to apologize, he is still suspended. Drew shoved the two referees and got in Pearce's face.
Seth Rollins then ran to the ring and brawled with McIntyre. Drew shoved the security team and made his own exit.
The latest Wyatt Sicks VHS played and it showcased Erick Rowan.Erick said he had a family and then one day his whole world change.
Rowan said he lost the one person in the world who believed in him more than anyone else. Rowan said just when he thought he had everything going, his other brother was gone too.
Rowan said he now has hope after being pulled up from Uncle Howdy.
Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio
Dominik attacked Jey right away and told him not to talk about his "Mami."
Dom wetn for the 619, but Jey ducked and sent him over the top rope. Jey went for a suicide dive, but he ran into a right hand.
Dom rammed Jey's head into the ring post before the ad break.
Jey went for the Uso Splash, but Liv Morgan pulled Dom out of the ring. Jey kicked Dom, who landed right on top of Liv.
Morgan turned herself right onto Dom before Rhea Ripley made her way out.
Dom tried getting Rhea to listen to him, but she told him to get back in the ring.
Jey hit Dom with a Spear and the Uso Splash for the win.
Winner: Jey Uso
Dom was walking backstage and he ran into Priest. Rhea then walked in. She let Dom know she's not his, he's hers.
Chad Gable was in the ring and he called out Bo Dallas. Brutus and Julius Creed snuck up behind Bo and attacked him.
Bos was laughing while he was on the ground. Gable kicked him in the ribs.
The Creed Brothers held Bo, while Gable constantly struck him. Gable then hit Chaos Theory on Bo.
Dallas still laughed despite the beatdown.
The lights then went dark and the fireflies were out. Smoke surrounded the ring and out came the Wyatt Sicks.
Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers escaped the ring. Bo Dallas posed with his group.
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov - for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
The two exchanged chops and forearms early. Zayn hit his trademark springboard moonsault to the outside ahead of a commercial break.
Zayn reversed the Constantine Special into the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Sami hit an exploder suplex in the corner, but ate a big boot when going for the Helluva Kick.
Dragunov went for the H-Bomb, but ran into a boot. Dragunov knocked Sami out of the ring and landed the H-Bomb from the ring apron onto the floor.
With both men on the outside, Bron Breakker ran down and Speared Dragunov for the DQ finish.
Winner via DQ: Ilja Dragunov, Sami Zayn retains Intercontinental Championship
After the match, Breakker Speared Sami Zayn in the ring to end WWE Raw.
WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: THE BLOODLINE INJURES RANDY ORTON, CODY RHODES FORCED TO WATCH
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.