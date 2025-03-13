'You can't beat me anywhere,' ex-UFC champ comments on potential Belal Muhammad fight
Colby Covington thinks he matches up well with UFC Champ Belal Muhammad.
An accolade Colby Covington has been chasing his entire career is the undisputed welterweight title, which the American fought for three times, coming up short against Kamaru Usman twice and Leon Edwards.
Now, the welterweight title belongs to Belal "Remember The Name" Muhammad.
Since becoming interim champ in 2018, Covington hasn't been farther from the title picture, dropping down to #9 in the rankings after a doctor's stoppage loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa due to a cut over his eye.
Covington: "I Will Be Champion..."
Time removed from the loss and his 37th birthday last month, Covington remains confident he has the skills necessary to capture the undisputed title.
"If I wanna climb the ranks and be champion again, I will be champion," Covington said on Digital Social Hour. "My last fight was a early stoppage. It was a little cut that I had over my eye. I was gonna win the fight."
Covington Claims Muhammad Can't Beat Him Anywhere
Covington still has a ways to go before he can talk about title contention again, but that wouldn't stop "Chaos" from calling the Champ Belal Muhammad a winnable fight and a 'racist'.
"If I wanna be the champion, the guy that's champion right now is a good matchup for me. You can't beat me anywhere," Covington said of Muhammad.
"Belal 'Remember the racist.' He said, the only reason I got my last title fight was because the color of my skin. 'White privilege'. People still play that card."
Covington referenced a now-deleted tweet of Muhammad's where he was posed the question of why Covington got a title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 296, where Muhammad wrote 'he's white'.
Belal Muhammad, who defends his welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, has stated in the past there's "zero percent chance" Covington gets a fourth title shot.
Colby Covington says he'd like to return this summer at International Fight Week. He's currently on a two-fight skid with his last win over Jorge Masvidal back in 2022.
