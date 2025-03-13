‘Must be an idiot,’ Paddy Pimblett calls out Dustin Poirier for UFC retirement talk
Paddy Pimblett dubbed Dustin Poirier an idiot for wanting to retire from MMA.
Former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion Poirier contemplated walking away from the sport after a third-straight title loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in June, but "The Diamond" will keep on shining, wanting to fight one final time.
Rafael Fiziev shows off extra bonus after UFC 313 "Fight of the Night" with Justin Gaethje
Who will it be against? That's still the question, with Poirier teasing his return at a potential New Orleans event later this year.
As you might recall, Poirier ruled out rising contender Paddy Pimblett as an opponent for his retirement fight, citing it was 'legends only' in a recent interview with Front Office Sports.
Paddy Pimblett Thinks Poirier Has More Fights Left In Him
Pimblett also name-dropped Poirier when discussing his upcoming fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 314.
"I personally think I'm one fight away from the title shot, beat like Charles [Oliveira] or Poirier and I'm there fighting for the belt," Pimblett told ESPN Deportes' Carlos Legaspi.
"[Poirier] said something about me the other day, didn't he?" Pimblett continued. "Saying 'legends only' and he thinks Chandler will beat me. So if he does, I think he should have more than one fight."
"I Don't Understand Why You'd Retire..."
36 years old and among the Top 5 in the lightweight division, Paddy "The Baddy" says it'd be a terrible idea for Poirier to retire sooner rather than later.
"He looked good in his last fight," Pimblett said of Poirier's performance against the champion Islam Makhachev. "I mean, I don't understand why you'd retire when you look good, but he must be an idiot."
Daniel Cormier suggests Justin Gaethje run back ‘universally praised' UFC fight
"But yeah, I think I beat Dustin Poirier, so I'd love to fight him," Pimblett said.
Paddy Pimblett is undefeated in the UFC, his last two wins are over King Green and former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson.
More UFC & MMA News
• The 22-1 son of boxing champ & ‘Rocky V’ Star Tommy Morrison is coming to BKFC
• Why did the UFC bring back BKFC star Jeremy Stephens after 4 years away?
• Dan Hooker shares grisly video update of hand injury that forced him off UFC 313
• Best fights and fighters to watch at UFC Fight Night Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.