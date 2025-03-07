Alexander Volkanovski reveals how Alex Pereira will beat Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313
Former UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski is as excited as anyone for the UFC 313 main event between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.
Volkanovski Breaks Down Pereira vs. Ankalaev
Considered by some to be the greatest featherweight in the history of the UFC, Volkanovski’s title reign ended in his last fight at UFC 298 when Ilia Topuria knocked him out in the second round.
Young UFC fighter could break Jon Jones' historic record
The loss put Volkanovski on the first two-fight skid of his career after he was also stopped by Islam Makhachev in his second failed double-champ bid in October 2023, but the 36-year-old has a chance to reclaim the featherweight throne at UFC 314 when he fights Diego Lopes for the division’s vacant title.
Just over a month out from his return, Volkanovski took to his YouTube channel to look at this weekend’s UFC 313 card and break down the main event between Pereira and Ankalaev.
“Pereira’s confidence and understanding - he’s always had a good understanding, but now an even better understanding of the grappling, takedown defense, and all that sort of stuff,” Volkanovski explained. “And knowing that, I don’t think Magomed - even if he does get to the ground - is going to finish him, and it’s gonna go back to the feet. I think he’s gonna be able to handle that. I think he can handle that.”
"Pereira Is Insanely Good On The Feet"
Fans are eager to see how Pereira’s takedown defense fairs against the most talented wrestler he’s faced in his MMA career, and Volkanovski believes Ankalaev is going to have a difficult night if he’s forced to stand and trade strikes with the champion.
UFC releases two veterans following Fight Night losses last weekend
“On the feet, Anakalev, great fighter. Southpaw, does some great things. Can look very effective on his feet, but Pereira is insanely good on the feet. There’s a couple of habits that Anakalev has…You get the right guy in front of you, like Alex Pereira, and you’re doing some of the habits that you always do. He’s gonna capitalize on it straight away, or even if he picks up on these habits during a fight, he’ll capitalize pretty quickly. He is that good, he’s got that good of eyes, that composed, he’s that level-headed.”
“Poatan” successfully debuted in the UFC’s light heavyweight division in 2023 when he defeated former titleholder Jan Błachowicz via split decision, and since then the Brazilian has stopped four-straight opponents with strikes and defended the light heavyweight belt three times.
"The Great" Makes His Official Prediction
The current betting odds on the UFC 313 headliner are a near dead heat with Pereira slightly favored on some books, and Volkanovski expects that the champion will secure another stoppage-win on Saturday night.
“I am gonna go with the favorite on this one. Alex Pereira, KO, I’m gonna go with TKO/KO…I don’t think it’s gonna be early rounds, [he] could definitely do it straight away. I’m thinking maybe second or third round TKO."
UFC 313 full prelim fight predictions for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Anakalev
UFC 313 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday night, and in addition to the main event between Pereira and Ankalaev the card’s co-main event will also see top lightweights Justin Gaethje and Rafazel Fiziev meet for the second time.
More UFC & MMA News
• Dana White reveals surprising new business venture outside of the UFC
• ‘The Hulk for a reason!’ Modestas Bukauskas talks Ion Cutelaba fight at UFC 315
•'DBX1' comes to Miami featuring former UFC middleweight title challenger
• Netflix follows up Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson with all-women boxing card at MSG
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.