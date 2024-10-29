YoungLA Drops New UFC Collection Featuring Jon Jones, Sean O’Malley and More
A leading clothing brand with much traction in the fitness industry, YoungLA is on its way to the Octagon, announcing an all-new collaboration with the UFC this week.
Brandon Moreno’s Custom Shorts Revealed with Noche UFC Appeal
Setting more trends in the world of combat sports with streetwear and performance-based apparel, YoungLA's first UFC collection features a variety of tracksuits, jerseys, cut-off hoodies, and t-shirts of some of your favorite fighters.
UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones joins a star-studded lineup of fighters for this collaboration, featuring the likes of bantamweight sensation "Suga" Sean O'Malley, welterweight champ Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman, Cody Garbrandt, Ignacio Bahamondes and Jared Gordon.
"YoungLA has a rich history of supporting high-caliber athletes, bridging the gap between lifestyle fashion and high-performance sportswear," the brand said in a press release. "As a well-known name among athletes across sports, YoungLA's collaboration with the UFC was a natural fit. The collection celebrates UFC’s rich history and positions YoungLA as a trendsetter in merging streetwear with the world of professional sports, appealing to both UFC fans and the larger active lifestyle community.
"This collaboration marks a new high point in YoungLA's ongoing influence in sportswear, showcasing an authentic connection with some of the sport’s most notable fighters."
The viral Hasbulla is also featured in the YoungLA collab and is an avid fan of the UFC, having attended UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi last weekend.
You can view the full UFC collection on the YoungLA website.
