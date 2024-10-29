Brandon Moreno’s Custom Shorts Revealed with Noche UFC Appeal
Brandon Moreno is the latest UFC fighter to get his hands on some custom threads.
The former champion out of Mexico may have missed out on Noche UFC this year but Moreno's coming back in style, headlining yet another UFC event in in Edmonton, Canada across from flyweight contender Amir Albazi.
Moreno, 30, looks to rebound from two losses to Brandon Royval and Alexander Pantoja, who took his flyweight title at UFC 290 14 months ago. Moreno was pitted to fight Albazi in Mexico City earlier this year, with Albazi getting injured and Royval pulling off the split decision upset.
Taking a longer break than usual to heal up from injuries, Tijuana's Moreno is welcomed back to the Octagon with a pair of custom trunks, having chosen a design to pay homage to his Mexican heritage. The 'Special Event' item is listed on the UFC store.
Mexican UFC Star Reveals Why He’s Not Fighting on UFC 306
Similar in design to the Venum collection for Noche UFC that also featured gods of Aztec mythology, Moreno's shorts are more extravagant - equipped with the colors of Mexico and what looks to be Quetzalcōātl, a feathered serpent deity in Aztec culture.
Besides purple (which is now a color UFC fighters can choose for their fight kits), Moreno is the 13th UFC fighter to get his own custom trunks, attempting to show out and re-insert himself back into the flyweight title picture with a win over the #3-ranked Amir Albazi.
Exclusive: UFC Unveiling New Fighter Kits for Riyadh Season Noche UFC
