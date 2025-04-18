PFL 2025: Kasanganay vs. Edwards preview & best fights
PFL returns with its strongest event of the year since Paul Hughes challenged Usman Nurmagomedov in January.
The PFL 2025 world tournament resumes, with UFC cast-off and 2023 tournament winner Impa Kasanganay at the helm, taking on Leon Edwards' brother, Fabian Edwards.
Continuing its single-elimination trend, lightweights and middleweights look to progress to the next bracket of their tournament, eyeing a cash prize in the PFL finals.
Here's what you need to know...
PFL 2025 world tournament week 3
Main event: Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards
Kasanganay might be known for his all-time-great knockout loss to Joaquin Buckley in the UFC, but he's come into his own in the PFL. 'Tshilobo' won the 2023 light heavyweight tournament for a $1 million prize, but failed in 2024 when he faced off against Dovlet Yagshimuradov.
The stakes are higher in his next fight as he takes on former Bellator middleweight title challenger Fabian Edwards. Brother of former UFC welterweight champion Leon, Fabian is bigger and every bit as dangerous on the feet.
Co-main event: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese
PFL 2024 lightweight tournament winner Rabadanov is back looking for a second win in a row. Rabadanov hails from Khabib Nurmagomedov's team, including teammates like Islam Makhachev, and he's undefeated in the PFL at 5-0.
While being a dominant force, Rabadanov hasn't fought the best there is to offer, and he'll get a taste of that when he fights former UFC fighter Marc Diakiese.
'Bonecrusher' Diakiese ended his UFC run with an 8-7 record and possesses one win in Bellator. He mixes styles well and will look to play upset as a +500 underdog against Rabadanov.
PFL 2025 Week 3 full card
All first-round fights, subject to change.
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards; MW
- Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese; LW
- Dalton Rosta vs. Sadibou Sy; MW
- Mads Burnell vs. Jay Jay Wilson; LW
- Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis; LW
- Josh Silveira vs. Mike Shipman; MW
- Brent Primus vs. Vinicius Cenci; LW
- Aaron Jeffery vs. Murad Ramazanov; MW
- Robert Watley vs. Tony Caruso; LW
More MMA Knockout News
- Joe Rogan doubles down on shocking UFC take involving Dana White
- UFC announces fan-favorite veteran fight for UFC 316
- Dakota Ditcheva frustrated as PFL fails to find her a fight
- Joe Rogan raises questions about likelihood of Conor McGregor's UFC comeback
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.