PFL World Championships Full Card, Start Time, Odds, Stream, More
The PFL Global season finale commences on Black Friday. Sixteen fights take place on a stacked card featuring $1M prizes for six winners, all intending to end the season as champions in their respective divisions.
A six-fight main card features defending champions and newer promotional names.
PFL Announces Major Title Fight Rule Change for 2024 World Championship Event
Loughnane vs. Khizriev
The main event sees Brendan Loughnane (30-5 MMA) take on Timur Khizriev (17-0 MMA) in the featherweight final. Loughnane has been under the PFL banner for five years, winning 12 of 14 contests. He was the 2022 champion, seeking his second title in three years.
His path to the finals began with a streak of three straight wins this season, including TKO victories against Pedro Carvalho and Justin Gonzales. This was followed by a closely contested split decision win against MMA veteran Kai Kamaka III in the semifinals in August. Five of Loughnane's 12 promotional wins are by KO/TKO.
Ahead of Loughnane's fight with Khizriev, check out a video package narrated by PFL commentator Dan Hardy, which can be seen below courtesy of the promotion.
Loughnane kept it simple when asked what his thoughts were on the fight.
"You've got a Dagestani vs. an English striker. We all know what's going to happen," Loughane said in a statement."Whoever can implement it will be the PFL world champion in 2024."
Khizriev has had a meteoric rise since joining the PFL earlier this year. After finishing 3-0 in Bellator, Khizriev seamlessly transitioned to the PFL, knocking off the likes of Brett Johns, Enrique Barzola and Gabriel Braga to reach the finals.
"He seems like a good lad, a good fighter," Khizriev said. "Don’t have anything negative to say about him. But in the cage, he is going to be my enemy, and it’s going to be only two of us inside.”
PFL 2024 World Championship Live Results & Highlights
Ditcheva vs. Santos
Women's flyweights are featured in the co-headliner when Dakota Ditcheva (13-0 MMA), one of PFL's fastest-rising stars across any division, takes on ex-UFC title challenger Taila Santos (22-3 MMA). Ditcheva has finished all 13 fights thus far, with eight coming inside the PFL Smart Cage.
After winning the PFL Europe championship last season, Ditcheva went on a tear in PFL seasonal competition, which included devastating KO/TKO stoppage victories against Lisa Mauldin, Chelsea Hackett and Jena Bishop.
Meanwhile, after finishing 4-3 in the UFC, which included back-to-back losses to current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and top contender Erin Blanchfield, Santos transitioned to the PFL earlier this year.
Thus far, she is 3-0, with two decisions and one submission win. She advanced to the finals with a dominant victory against Bellator champion, Liz Carmouche.
Santos spoke with MMAKO's Drew Beaupre leading up to her title fight, pointing to the revenge factor and rewriting the wrong taste her UFC flyweight title loss gave her.
"In a fight, you shouldn’t really take many risks," Santos said on Nov. 22. "So we’ll see what happens, but I think I have to feel her out, see our options, how her setup entry is – because you never know until you’re actually there face-to-face with your opponent. But yeah, like I said – The easiest path to win, to the victory, is from the ground. But a fight is a fight, so we’ve gotta feel it out, see what happens to really see what’s the right path to go.”
Check out the PFL's latest feature package about Santos below.
The Rest of The PFL World Championships Main Card
In the remaining four PFL Global season title fights, Impa Kasanganay (18-4 MMA) defends his PFL light heavyweight title against Dovlet Yagshimuradov (24-7-1 MMA). Elsewhere, welterweight Magomed Umalatov (17-0 MMA) faces Shamil Musaev (19-0-1 MMA), and lightweights Brent Primus (15-3 MMA) and Gadzhi Rabadanov (23-4-2 MMA) finally throw down.
The main card gets underway with a heavyweight final between Denis Goltsov (35-8 MMA) and Oleg Popov (18-1 MMA).
Features for Kasanganay and Yagshimuradov were put together by the PFL ahead of their fight, which can be seen below.
Impa Kasanganay Feature
Dovlet Yagshimuradov Feature
The full bout order and betting odds can be seen below, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds are as of Friday evening.
PFL 10 Card And Updated Odds
PFL 2024 World Championship (ESPN+, 1:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Brendan Loughnane (+250) vs. Timur Khizriev (-310) – For the PFL Featherweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Dakota Ditcheva (-355) vs Taila Santos (+280) – For the PFL Women’s Flyweight Championship
• Impa Kasanganay (-180) vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov (+150) – For the PFL Light Heavyweight Championship
• Magomed Umalatov (+220) vs. Shamil Musaev (-270) – For the PFL Welterweight Championship
• Brent Primus (+440) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (-600) – For the PFL Lightweight Championship
• Denis Goltsov (+110) vs. Oleg Popov (-130) – For the PFL Heavyweight Championship
PFL MENA 2024 Championship (ESPN+, 7:15 a.m. ET)
• Abdelrahman Alhyasat vs. Abdullah Al-Qahtani – For the PFL MENA Featherweight Championship (no odds available)
• Mohammad Alaqraa (-455) vs. Omar El Dafrawy (+350) – For the PFL MENA Welterweight Championship
• Ali Taleb (-305) vs. Rachid El Hazoume (+245) – For the PFL MENA Bantamweight Championship
• Mohsen Mohammadseifi (-218) vs. Georges Eid (+180) – For the PFL MENA Lightweight Championship
• Hattan Al Saif vs. Lilia Osmani – no odds available
• Mansour Barnoui (-258) vs. Alfie Davis (+210)
• Slim Trabelsi (-125) vs. Abraham Bably (+105)
• Gabriel Braga vs. Jeremy Kennedy – no odds available
• Asael Adjoudj (-166) vs. Jose Perez (+140)
• Costello Van Steenis (-1110) vs. Joao Dantas (+700)
