UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 Weigh-In Live Stream Results
Weigh-in day has finally arrived for UFC 303, which takes place this Saturday (June 29) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Pereira and Procházka Prepare to Run it Back
The weigh-ins will see 26 fighters step onto the scale today (June 28) in Las Vegas ahead of the stacked 13-fight card scheduled to take place tomorrow night.
The card’s main event is a rematch for the light heavyweight title between Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira, who successfully defended his belt for the first time against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 after claiming the vacant title in his first meeting with Procházka.
The co-main event is huge featherweight bout between two-time title challenger Brian Ortega and rising contender Diego Lopes, who is looking to vault into the top tier of the featherweight division after scoring three-straight finishes out of his first four UFC bouts.
The main card also includes a light heavyweight tilt between Anthony Smith and Roman Dolidze as well as a women’s bantamweight bout featuring Mayra Bueno Silva and Macy Chiasson.
Welterweights Ian Machado Garry and Michael “Venom” Page will kick off the main card action, and the event’s prelims also boast some excellent matchups with longtime UFC veterans Cub Swanson and Andrei Arlovski in action as well as up-and-coming talent like unbeaten bantamweight Payton Talbott.
The early prelims are set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET tomorrow night, and before that we’ve got you covered with live results for the weigh-ins starting at 12:00 a.m. ET today as well as a live stream courtesy of the UFC.
Make sure to check back with MMA Knockout this weekend for comprehensive coverage of UFC 303, including live results from the event and video highlights of all the action.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 – For the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes
• Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze
• Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
• Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-André Barriault
• Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili
• Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva
• Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:00 p.m. ET)
• Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson
• Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday
• Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya
• Ricky Simón vs. Vinicius Oliveira
