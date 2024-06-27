UFC 303: Old Rival Targets Alex Pereira Win or Lose vs. Jiri Prochazka
Jamahal Hill would turn down a title shot if it meant getting his revenge against Alex Pereira.
Hill and Pereira came to head once before at UFC 300, where Pereira promptly KO'd Hill with a left hook in the opening round. Now, Hill is dead set on avenging his championship loss. Taking to YouTube on June 27, Hill explained, "It's me and you," regardless of Pereira coming out victorious against Jiri Prochazka.
"Best of luck to you in this rematch," Hill said. "Because if you lose, I don't give a f*** if they offer me a title shot. It's me and you. [If] you win, I'm gonna go starch the next guy and I'll see you soon. You lose, I see you real soon."
Could Jamahal Hill be the Next Title Challenger?
Whether or not Hill or fans call foul play on the UFC 300 stoppage, it was a definitive end to the fight. Unfortunately for Hill, this usually means fighters must face the gauntlet again before challenging for the title. Fans and pundits would also agree fighters like Magomed Ankalaev are more deserving right now.
Hill's options include challenging Prochazka if he wins at UFC 303, fighting the UFC 303 loser, or fighting Ankalaev in a title eliminator.
