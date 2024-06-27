UFC 303: Prochazka & Pereira Debate Using 'Magic & Shamans' in Fights
MMA is the sport that keeps on giving.
Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 1 was a clash for the ages at UFC 295, but the latter fighter believes external forces were at play in his TKO loss. On Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour on June 25, Prochazka remarked that Pereira uses "magic and shamans" to win fights.
Everybody knows he is working with some shamans from his hometown," Prochazka exclaimed. "He believes in some spiritual help from them. I believe too, but I believe in the best performance, in the human performance right here right now without no magic."
Prochazka doubled down on his claims at the UFC 303 media day, saying, "Everyone knows that he's doing these rituals before the fight. Everybody can feel that --- what's around him... And I think Alex can't fight without that."
Pereira Responds to Prochazka
On the same media day, Pereira shot down Prochazka's claims by saying, "Everybody has their own spirits. We're not only made of flesh and bone. I have found mine, if he did not find his, or if he doesn't believe, it's not my fault."
Pereira finds his heritage in the ancient Brazilian Pataxó warrior tribe, which he represents heavily in daily life and in his fighting. The Pataxó were some of the first indigenous Brazilians to face the Portuguese in 1500, and they now gain visibility and respect vicariously through Pereira.
Pataxó Chieftan Ubiranan and the Pataxó people pray together for Pereira's success in his endeavors.
Fans will get to see whether magic and shamans come into play this weekend at UFC 303.
