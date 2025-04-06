UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy post-fight press conference free live stream
The UFC's lone visit to the UFC Apex for the month of April is in the books, and now the event's post-fight press conference will officially close out fight week.
The main event was a huge featherweight bout between Lerone Murphy and former title challenger Josh Emmett, who struggled to navigate Murphy's kicking game and land takedowns over the course of five rounds before "The Miracle" earned a unanimous decision victory.
Featherweights were also in action for the night's co-main event, where Pat Sabatini put on a grappling clinic to earn a unanimous decision over Joanderson Brito and hand the Brazilian his second loss in a row.
READ MORE: UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy free live results & highlights
UFC Vegas 105 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream
The UFC Vegas 105 main card opened with Torrez Finney's debut win over Robert Valentin before Ode Osbourne spoiled Luis Gurule's first Octagon outing with a second-round TKO.
Brad Tavares also secured a unanimous decision over fellow middleweight veteran Gerald Meerschaert, and Chang Ho Lee stopped Cortavious Romious before the night's co-main event between Sabatini and Brito.
The night's prelims kicked off with four-straight decisions before Rhys McKee and Dione Barbosa got fans primed for the main card action with back-to-back finishes.
READ MORE: MMA fighter sends opponent flying through cage after disrespectful celebration
You can check out a live stream of the post-fight press conference for UFC Vegas 105 below.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC officially introduces eight fighters and removes four
- 80-fight UFC veteran suffers hideous knockout in bare knuckle fight
- UFC double-champ brings down hit-and-run suspect with one-arm
- Movsar Evloev baffles UFC fans with next fight news
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.