UFC Fight Night Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2 Full Fight Card Predictions
The UFC returns this Saturday with a Fight Night card at the UFC Apex, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 14 of the night’s matchups.
UFC Fight Night Main Card Predictions
Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
Dern rebounded well from her first MMA loss against Ribas in 2019 with four-straight wins, but since then the 31-year-old has gone 3-4 across her last seven fights.
Ribas has also alternated wins and losses as of late, but while she’s certainly been competitive at women’s flyweight and is currently that division’s #10-ranked contender I think a return to strawweight against Dern should prove that this is her ideal weight class.
(Pick: Ribas)
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
Both of these men could really use a win to kick off 2025, especially considering Ponzinibbio has lost back-to-back fights and is 2-5 dating back to 2021.
“Argentine Dagger” has shared the Octagon with some big names during an extremely successful UFC run, but even though he’s only a year older than Harris it seems like Ponzinibbio has slowed down quite a bit at this late stage of his career.
(Pick: Harris)
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. César Almeida
Almeida has lost quite a bit of hype following his last two performances, but this matchup with Alhassan looks like it’s been put together with the hope that both men will stand and trade until one of them hits the canvas.
“Judo Thunder” could try and follow Roman Kopylov’s blueprint and surprise Almeida with some takedowns, but in a straight-up firefight I have to side with the Brazilian to get things done if Alhassan can’t connect with something big early on.
(Pick: Almeida)
Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
I personally would have put this fight in the co-main event slot over Ponzinibbio vs. Harris given that it’s a matchup between two high-level strikers that are both sitting just outside of the UFC’s middleweight Top 15.
I don’t know that Kopylov should be favored quite as heavily as he currently is, but I do think the Russian will be able to outland Curtis in what should hopefully be one of the night’s most entertaining fights.
(Pick: Kopylov)
Austin Bashi vs. Christian Rodriguez
Bashi is probably the most-hyped of several debuting fighters on this card, which is why I’m a little surprised that he’s been matched up with a fighter that’s already handed three undefeated prospects their first professional losses.
Rodriguez has been consistently underrated during his UFC run and could absolutely play spoiler once again here, but I’ll side with Bashi to get things done and extend his unbeaten record to 14-0.
(Pick: Bashi)
Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic
Soriano bested Miguel Baeza in his only appearance of 2024 to avoid a third-straight loss, but his position in the UFC is still anything but solid considering he’s 4-4 overall in the promotion.
“Puna” does boast some knockout power in his own right, but I have to pick Medic to preserve his 100% finishing rate and score his second win in a row after knocking out Tim Means in April.
(Pick: Medic)
UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card Predictions
Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes
The featured prelim for UFC Vegas 101 showcases a pair of entertaining flyweights, and unfortunately for Bunes I expect that Johnson will get the job done and hand the Brazilian his second loss after being stopped by Josh Van in his UFC debut last year.
(Pick: Johnson)
Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria
Potiera is likely fighting for his spot on the UFC roster here after going 2-5 with the promotion thus far, and he certainly hasn’t been given a forgiving matchup against a dangerous debutant in Tulio.
(Pick: Tulio)
Thiago Moisés vs. Trey Ogden
This is one of the more underrated matchups at UFC Vegas 101, and while Moisés is rightfully favored here I think Ogden has the skills necessary to pull off the minor upset.
(Pick: Ogden)
Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith
Parsons was scheduled to welcome Andreas Gustaffson to the UFC before being matched up with another debuting opponent in Smith, and I’ll slightly lean with “Pressure” to rebound from the loss he suffered in July against Oban Elliott.
(Pick: Parsons)
Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari
Kareckaite came up short in her own promotional debut against Dione Barbosa in May, but I expect that a considerable height and reach advantage should allow her to spoil Caliari’s first UFC outing here.
(Pick: Kareckaite)
Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes
Lopes earned a UFC contract in his second Dana White’s Contender Series opportunity in August, and while he’s currently an underdog against the undefeated Gadzhiyasulov I’m going to pick the Brazilian to score an upset-win in his Octagon debut.
(Pick: Lopes)
Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Fatima Kline
Kline was given a tough task in her UFC debut against top women’s flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius, and even though Dudakova is also coming off her first professional loss I expect that “The Archangel” will remind fans why she’s such a highly-touted prospect in this fight.
(Pick: Kline)
Nurullo Aliev vs. Joe Solecki
It’s been nearly two years since Aliev won his UFC debut against Rafael Alves, and while I don’t love how heavily-favored he is against an experienced veteran in Solecki this fight is a big opportunity for him to finally move past the controversy in that Alves matchup.
(Pick: Aliev)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 101 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
