UFC News: Sean O'Malley Lights up "Mentally Weak" Conor McGregor - "You Fell off Bud"
Sean O’Malley didn't hold back on Conor McGregor after the Irishman directed a passing comment at the current UFC Bantamweight Champion.
UFC: Ex-BW Champ Details Why Sean O’Malley Has Upper Hand in Merab Dvalishvili Fight
McGregor Draws Fire From O'Malley
Following a stoppage-win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 to claim the bantamweight title, O’Malley successfully defended his belt for the first time and avenged his only career loss when he took a unanimous decision over Marlon “Chito” Vera in the main event of UFC 299.
“Suga” famously served a USADA suspension earlier in his career after testing positive for ostarine, but he recently claimed on his YouTube channel that new studies show ostarine can be transferred through sweat and he may only have tested positive because he was training with fighters using the banned substance.
O’Malley’s suggestion about his failed tests drew a laughing emoji from McGregor that was quickly deleted from social media, but not before the UFC Bantamweight Champion had a chance to respond.
"Suga" Doubles Down
“Suga” has been vocal about his fandom of McGregor throughout his career, but the 29-year-old quickly followed-up his initial response to the Irishman’s emoji with some stronger comments regarding the state of his fighting career.
“The Notorious” was scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the cage last month at UFC 303 against his opposing The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 coach Michael Chandler, but a toe injury forced McGregor to withdraw just a few weeks out from the event.
The former two-division champion is adamant that he’ll still face Chandler by the end of the year despite skepticism from UFC CEO Dana White, but McGregor has managed to keep himself at the forefront of combat sports headlines thanks to his involvement with BKFC and recent comments about the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Perry.
Boxing News: Conor McGregor Lashes Out at Jake Paul, Mike Perry: ‘You’re Fired'
