Boxing legend disgusted after Conor McGregor spat on Khabib Nurmagomedov fan

Chris Eubank Jr. was not impressed with Conor McGregor's latest viral run-in.

Conor McGregor is the furthest thing from liked these days.

Whether it's run-ins with the law, viral videos with the Paul brothers, or simply not fighting, the former two-division champion isn't doing himself any favors.

McGregor Put On Blast By Chris Eubank Jr.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) had another incident. This time, the Irishman did the unthinkable: he spat on a fan, who supposedly was a supporter of McGregor's most prominent rival, the now-retired former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This incident angered boxer Chris Eubank Jr., who is gearing up for arguably the biggest fight in recent U.K. boxing history against Conor Benn April 26.

"I don’t watch a lot of news, but I saw [Conor McGregor] spat in the face of someone who said something unkind to him," Eubank Jr. said about the video. "Is this what we are? Is this who we are? Is this what we’re going to teach? I’m the big guy from Ireland, I’m the Celtic warrior, and you spit in the face of a stranger…this is the example you are teaching the youth in Ireland. This is disgraceful."

Eubank Jr. further explained why McGregor's actions weren't justified.

"We can’t do that," Eubank Jr. added. "We have to understand the consequences of it. You’re turning your own people, or people who love you because of your style…Throwing a chair at a [bus], showing the madman that you are…I’ve looked at your behavior, you’re proving yourself to be what we knew is behind that type of behavior."

McGregor didn't apologize, and it seems unlikely he ever will.

