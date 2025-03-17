MMA Knockout

New report sheds light on likelihood of UFC-Netflix partnership

The UFC's U.S. rights deal with ESPN expires at the end of the year.

A little over a week has passed since the UFC's snafu regarding the inability for U.S.-based customers to successfully purchase UFC 313, which saw Alex Pereira lose his light heavyweight title on ESPN+.

Is The UFC Headed To Netflix?

Late Saturday afternoon, just before UFC Vegas 104, a report from the New York Post's Jake Aryeh and Erich Richter revealed the promotion's intentions to strike a deal with Netflix which would begin next January to replace ESPN+ altogether.

Whether the deal would include complimentary access to UFC pay-per-views remains to be seen, but it's clear the promotion, alongside UFC fans, are tired of ESPN+'s inconsistency to deliver on their product.

It got so bad last Saturday to the point of excess – thousands of people failed to purchase the fight, whether they were charged twice, met with a black screen, or otherwise.

Alex Pereira fights Magomed Ankalaev during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena.
Alex Pereira fights Magomed Ankalaev during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

UFC CEO Dana White even went as far as to stream the beginning of Pereira's loss to Magomed Ankalaev from his television monitor cage-side. It was viewed by over 20,000 Instagram users, as White confirmed at the post-fight presser that "it got back to me" regarding the access troubles.

The UFC has yet to confirm, nor deny the report. The same can be said for Netflix, as it currently holds rights to WWE events along with select boxing matches and NFL games. Endeavor owns the WWE and UFC, which would make the partnership a natural transition.

UFC CEO Dana White during weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena.
UFC CEO Dana White during weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

More info is likely forthcoming, as the promotion can begin discussions in April with non-ESPN partners, including Netflix.

For the time being, the story is far from over.

