Noche UFC 3: Lopes vs. Silva full card, odds, start time, how to watch
A massive TKO doubleheader gets underway Saturday afternoon when the UFC heads to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas for a Fight Night installment headlined by a pair of featherweight standouts in Diego Lopes opposite Jean Silva.
Lopes (26-7 MMA, 5-2 UFC) is fresh off a five-round unanimous decision loss to current UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski (27-4 MMA, 14-3 UFC) in April. Prior to the Volkanovski loss, Lopes had burst onto the scene with five-straight wins.
Entering Saturday’s fight, Lopes told UFC.com that he was grateful to face a legend like Volkanovski and hopes it carries over to future Octagon success.
Diego Lopes Reflects On Volkanovski Loss
"I learned so much from this fight,” Lopes said. “I proved myself against the best guy in the world. Sharing the Octagon for five rounds, this is a great experience for me. Now, I have even more confidence in myself. I have more experience, too. It’s like nothing happening Saturday night is new for me. I think, now, I’m the best guy.”
Lopes says he’s on the verge of staying in the title conversation, but it has to be an impressive win.
“You never know what is happening now in the division,” Lopes said. “I think Saturday, a great win, I think I can get into the conversation for the title shot.”
Jean Silva Outlines Long-Term UFC Goals
As for Silva, his goal remains winning a UFC title to go down as one of the division’s best.
“That's something people still don't get. I'm sure I'm the next champion, Silva told UFC.com. “And there will only be another one after I retire.”
Check out the full bout order and odds for the 14-fight card, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Noche UFC 3 Full Card + Odds
Main Card (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, ESPN App, ESPN+)
- Main Event: Diego Lopes (+195) vs. Jean Silva (-238), featherweight (five rounds)
- Co-Main Event: Rob Font (-120) vs. David Martinez (+100), bantamweight
- Rafa Garcia (+180) vs. Jared Gordon (-218), lightweight
- Kelvin Gastelum (-225) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+185), catchweight (191 pounds)
- Santiago Luna (-155) vs. Quang Le (+130), bantamweight
Preliminary Card (3 p.m. ET/Noon PT, ESPN App, ESPN+)
- Featured Prelim: Alexander Hernandez (-108) vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (-112), lightweight
- Jose Medina (+285) vs. Dusko Todorovic (-360), middleweight
- Claudio Puelles (-135) vs. Joaquim Silva (+114), lightweight
- Tatiana Suarez (-410) vs. Amanda Lemos (+320), strawweight
- Jesus Santos Aguilar (+164) vs. Luis Gurule (-198), flyweight
- Zachary Reese (-225) vs. Sedriques Dumas (+185), middleweight
- Alessandro Costa (-325) vs. Alden Coria (+260), flyweight
- Montserrat Rendon (+130) vs. Alice Pereira (-155), bantamweight
- Rodrigo Sezinando (+190) vs. Daniil Donchenko (-230), The Ultimate Fighter 33 welterweight tournament final
