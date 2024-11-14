Tony Bellew Pitches Next Opponent for Jake Paul ‘If Mike Tyson Lets You Survive'
You never know what to expect at a Jake Paul press conference.
14 fighters took the stage at the final Paul vs. Tyson presser (watch highlights) on Wednesday night, none more silent than "the baddest man on the planet" Mike Tyson, who was quieter than usual just days out from the fight.
Tony Bellew Crashes Press Conference, Suggests Paul Should Fight...
Paul, Tyson, and the rest of the undercard would field questions from the media and then some, as it didn't take long for the press conference to be interrupted not by one of Paul's influencer friends, but a boxer in former cruiserweight champ Tony Bellew.
Jake Paul Wagers Millions with Katie Taylor and Pro-Mike Tyson Undercard
Not big on Paul fighting older names almost his entire career (none older than Tyson, 58), Bellew took shots at Paul one question into the presser, bringing along an elderly man dressed up as a boxer with him for the ride.
"Jake Paul, the biggest clown within boxing," Bellew said at the beginning of the presser. "If Mike lets you survive on Saturday night, I've got your next opponent here... I've got a great-grandfather, this guy's got two hips, two new hips, so this guy is ready for him. He's 107, he's a great-grandfather."
Bellew wouldn't get a response from Paul, instead being escorted out of the building by security with the "107-year-old" he had brought with him. The elderly man did punch towards the cameras as he left the building - no Jake Paul payday for you, sir.
Tyson vs. Paul MMAKO Staff Predictions: Does 'Iron' Mike Turn Back Time?
The 27-year-old Paul is coming off a win over Mike Perry, 32 at the time, and has fought the likes of other aging UFC stars such as Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and Anderson Silva, "The Spider" being older by a significant margin at 47 years old at the time of their fight.
Read More Boxing & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.