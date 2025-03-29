UFC live stream: Moreno vs. Erceg Mexico Fight Night watch along
UFC returns to Mexico City tonight to settle who will become the next No. 1 flyweight contender. Mexico's own Brandon Moreno will be defending his top ranking against Aussie threat Steve Erceg.
Fans are also privy to some violent matchups, which are summarized in MMAKO's UFC Mexico preview. Violent fan-favorites like Drew Dober and Melquizael Costa vie for the best highlights of the night.
UFC Fight Night Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg full card picks & predictions
UFC Mexico City is set to start at 4 pm ET, and the official UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel will be hosting a watch along live stream, hosted by Hall of Famer Jens Pulver. Catch it below.
