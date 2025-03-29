MMA Knockout

UFC live stream: Moreno vs. Erceg Mexico Fight Night watch along

Free MMA live stream for UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs. Erceg

UFC returns to Mexico City tonight to settle who will become the next No. 1 flyweight contender. Mexico's own Brandon Moreno will be defending his top ranking against Aussie threat Steve Erceg.

Fans are also privy to some violent matchups, which are summarized in MMAKO's UFC Mexico preview. Violent fan-favorites like Drew Dober and Melquizael Costa vie for the best highlights of the night.

Drew Dober (red gloves) reacts after defeating Rafael Alves (blue gloves) in a lightweight bout during UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center.

UFC Mexico City is set to start at 4 pm ET, and the official UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel will be hosting a watch along live stream, hosted by Hall of Famer Jens Pulver. Catch it below.

