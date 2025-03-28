UFC Fight Night Mexico: Moreno vs. Erceg preview, best fights and full card
UFC fans are blessed with a live-crowd event two weeks running as the UFC returns to Mexico City, Mexico, for a flyweight headliner.
Mexico's finest, Brandon Moreno, looks to defend his top ranking against Aussie threat Steve Erceg. 'Astroboy' Erceg currently rides a two-fight losing streak but is never too far from a title shot, having fought champion Alexandre Pantoja in his third UFC contest.
UFC Mexico City brings the violence, as fan-favorite sluggers Drew Dober and Manuel Torres hunt the knockout in the co-main event, and a wealth of talent vies for their time in the spotlight on the prelims. Here's everything you need to know.
UFC Mexico City main event: Moreno
Former two-time flyweight champion Moreno is must-see TV. 'The Assassin Baby' recovered from a lacklustre loss to Brandon Royval in 2024 by handing Amir Albazi his first UFC defeat. Moreno finds strength in his boxing and dogged ability to push the pace for 25 minutes.
On the other hand, Perth's Erceg is a very well-rounded martial artist who relies on crisp boxing combinations and intercepting counters to win his fights. He's also very handy on the ground. Erceg's peak highlight in the UFC was flatlining Matt Schnell with a head-body-hook combination in 2023.
Many fans call Schnell's durability into question and whether Erceg's knockout really holds that much weight, especially considering the gauntlet of fighters he's faced since. 'Astroboy' almost took the reigns from Pantoja at UFC 301, before being knocked out by Kai Kara-France at UFC 305.
UFC Mexico City: Best fighters to watch
It goes without saying that Drew Dober is one to watch. Dober competes in the co-main event against Manuel Torres, making it two fighters who only hunt the finish on the feet. Dober is on the older side for a lightweight but hasn't won a fight by decision since 2018.
David Martinez defeated three men in one night in Combate Global before winning his Dana White's Contender Series fight in October 2024. 'Black Spartan' bites down on his gumshield to find the finish with his savage striking. He fights submission specialist Saimon Oliveira on the night's main card.
Don't miss the UFC Mexico City prelims
UFC Mexico's prelims are stacked top to bottom with all-action fighters, including Edgar Chairez, Melquizael Costa, Christian Rodriguez, and Austin Hubbard. Rodriguez is known as the 'hype killer,' having defeated four undefeated prospects in the UFC.
UFC Mexico City full card
UFC Mexico City contains 13 fights (subject to change):
- Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg; 125 lbs
- Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober; 155 lbs
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer; 185 lbs
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales; 135 lbs
- David Martinez vs. Saimon Oliveira; 135 lbs
- Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas; 125 lbs
- Edgar Chairez vs. CJ Vergara; 125 lbs
- Jose Medina vs. Ateba Gautier; 185 lbs
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Melquizael Costa; 145 lbs
- Loopy Godinez vs. Julia Polastri; 115 lbs
- Rafa Garcia vs. Vinc Pichel; 155 lbs
- Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda; 145 lbs
- Marquel Mederos vs. Austin Hubbard; 155 lbs
