UFC Macau: Yan vs. Figueiredo Free Live Stream
It's an early rise for fight fans from the West as the UFC returns to China for a bantamweight title eliminator.
UFC Macau features the return of former champ Petr Yan, as he makes his comeback against former flyweight kingpin Deiveson Figueiredo. 'No Mercy' Yan most recently snapped a three-fight losing skid against Yadong Song in March. On the other hand, Figueiredo has looked nigh-unstoppable at 135 lbs, defeating Cody Garbrandt, Rob Font, and Marlon vera in back-to-back fights.
UFC Macau also hosts the Road to UFC finals and a wealth of Dana White's Contender Series and Road to UFC graduates, such as Lone'er Kavanagh and Cong Wang.
Fight fans can watch along free using the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel, featuring Hall of Famer Jens Pulver, stream below:
