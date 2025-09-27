UFC Perth live stream: Free way to tune in tonight
Perth, Western Australia --- The City of Lights plays host to a potential UFC light heavyweight title eliminator between Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes, kicking off tonight at 6 pm ET.
While the card has been marred by many cancellations, and reported underperforming ticket sales, there's still plenty to look forward to, on the main card and the preliminary portions of the night.
A high stakes fight in the 205-pound division could see either Ulberg or Reyes challenge the winner of the light heavyweight title fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira at UFC 320. It all goes down tonight, and fans can watch along.
Who else is fighting at UFC Perth?
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes; light heavy
- Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan; light heavy
- Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras; feather
- Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny; welter
- Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell; light
- Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato; light heavy
- Andre Petroski vs. Cam Rowston; middle
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya; light
- Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa; bantam
- Luana Carolina vs. Michelle Montague; bantam
- Brando Pericic vs. Elisha Ellison; heavy
- Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara; straw
UFC Perth official watch along show
Fight fans will be able to use the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel for their official fight companion stream for the event. It begins at 6 PM ET, and will be hosted by UFC Hall of Famer Jens Pulver. Stream embedded below.
