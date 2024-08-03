WWE SummerSlam 2024 Results: Will Roman Reigns Return Opposite The Bloodline?
Settle in because the day for WWE SummerSlam 2024 is finally here, and we've got you covered with live results.
Tonight, Cleveland Browns Stadium will have over 50,000 fans witnessing WWE's party of the summer. Six titles will be at stake, and there will be one heated grudge match with a notable guest official. On top of that, there is the possibility that we will see the return of the real Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
If you can't watch the action live, don't worry. We will be bringing you live updates and video highlights from SummerSlam 2024 throughout the night.
WWE SUMMERSLAM 2024: CODY RHODES VS. SOLO SIKOA FREE LIVE STREAM (COUNTDOWN SHOW)
WWE SummerSlam 2024 Results: The Bloodline Civil War Begins?
Tonight's SummerSlam 2024 card is expected to be headlined by an Undisputed WWE Championship match. It'll champion Cody Rhodes taking on Solo Sikoa in what is now a Bloodline Rules match. Fans have speculated that we could see the likes of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens return to help Rhodes, who will undoubtedly need some help fighting off the entire Bloodline.
A big question that looms over the entire SummerSlam PLE involves Roman Reigns. Will the "Head of the Table" return to confront Solo Sikoa, who called him a "weak" Tribal Chief? We won't have to wait much longer to find out.
There is some bad blood over on the women's side, as Liv Morgan defends her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. Morgan not only put Ripley on the shelf, ending her world title reign prematurely, but she's also tried to tear The Judgment Day apart. Now, Rhea will be looking to not only get her title back, but to also get some revenge.
Speaking of bad blood, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will finally get to settle things in the ring. After the two scared off WWE officials, Monday Night Raw GM, Adam Pearce, was forced to make Seth Rollins the special guest referee. Will things awry for one of the participants due to Rollins' officiating?
Of course, we can't forget about "El Campeon" Damian Priest and his World Heavyweight Championship defense against Gunther. These two have exchanged harsh words and punches going into their big title match. Is it time for the "Ring General" to begin a world title run, or will Priest remain the gold standard of Monday Night Raw?
All that and much more will be featured on the SummerSlam 2024 card. The show begins at 7 p.m. ET and will air live on the Peacock streaming service in the United States. Keep refreshing this page for live results.
WWE SUMMERSLAM 2024 PREDICTIONS: WILL ROMAN REIGNS CONFRONT THE BLOODLINE?
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.