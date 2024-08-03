WWE SummerSlam 2024 Results: Will Roman Reigns Return Opposite The Bloodline?

It's BLOODLINE RULES between Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes & Solo Sikoa with the title on the line TONIGHT at #SummerSlam!



7PM ET/4PM PT

Streaming exclusively on @peacock in U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.

🦚 https://t.co/xRBTNzqw23

🌍 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/pbjGu1Up2L