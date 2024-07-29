WWE SummerSlam 2024 Predictions: Will Roman Reigns Confront The Bloodline?
WWE SummerSlam 2024 goes down this weekend, so it's time for the MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated predictions.
The home of this year's SummerSlam event will be Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. WrestleTix reports that the event is nearing 50,000 tickets sold, so you can expect a lively crowd for what looks to be a memorable show.
Seven matches have been announced for SummerSlam 2024, including six title bouts. The main event will see Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes put his gold on the line against Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. There has been plenty of speculation on whether or not this is the night Roman Reigns makes his long-awaited return.
Let's get to the good stuff, which is our WWE SummerSlam 2024 predictions.
WWE SummerSlam 2024 Picks: Will The Real Tribal Chief Please Stand Up
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa - for the Undisputed WWE Championship
Ever since Roman Reigns was pinned by Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa has been taking over The Bloodline by force. He's introduced Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu into the group. This new version of The Bloodline has even taken out Roman's "Wiseman" Paul Heyman.
Solo has dared Reigns to make an appearance at SummerSlam and acknowledge him.
WWE has put over Solo as much as possible to make him look like a credible threat to Rhodes' championship. Ultimately, I think Rhodes will overcome the odds and score the pin, but The Bloodline will attack him post-match.
Just as it appears Cody will suffer a brutal injury, out pops Paul Heyman at the entrance ramp just as the late Paul Bearer did before Kane's legendary return from injury back in 2000. Heyman has a sadistic smile on his face before Roman Reigns' music hits.
Roman hits a spear on one or both of the Tongan brothers, as Solo and Fatu retreat.
Cinema, as the kids would say.
Prediction: Cody Rhodes
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - for the Women's World Championship
Some fans wondered how Liv Morgan's Women's World Championship reign would go when she captured the gold from Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. Well, wonder no more because it's been a smash hit.
The buildup to Liv vs. Rhea has been a home run with this love triangle involving Dominik Mysterio. During the July 22nd episode of Monday Night Raw, Dom told Liv to hit the bricks, in no uncertain terms. That's nice and all, but I'm not buying it.
Whether "inadvertently" or with clear intent, Dominik costs Rhea Ripley the match against her heated rival. It's possible Dom could turn on Ripley right on the spot, but with Paul "Triple H" Levesque's slow and steady approach to creative, I'm not so sure.
Regardless, I believe SummerSlam 2024 will mark the first true fracture within The Judgment Day.
Prediction: Liv Morgan
Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther - for the World Heavyweight Championship
It's obvious that Damian Priest goes into this title defense against Gunther as the babyface. He has shown a relatable side to the WWE Universe, once being homeless and becoming a true rags to riches story. Gunther, on the other hand, feels no remorse for Priest's story and believes he chose the life he had prior to WWE fame.
Simply put, I think it's time for Gunther to win a world championship. In the ring, Gunther is one of the best in any promotion and he's also great on the mic. He's a world class talent, who is overdue for a world title in WWE.
Priest has been able to show just how strong his character is throughout his World Heavyweight Championship run. I'm not nearly as down on his reign as some others might be, and I've enjoyed seeing him at the top of WWE Raw.
With that said, it's time for "The Ring General" to reign supreme.
Prediction: Gunther
CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre - Seth Rollins is the Special Guest Referee
This has been another red hot program going into SummerSlam 2024. WWE creative deserves a lot of credit for being able to keep this feud strong despite CM Punk being inactive due to injury.
Punk has screwed McIntyre over so many times at this point that it feels like Punk is in for some injustice. So, what happens on Saturday night?
I think Seth Rollins will pull some antics to get under the skin of both Punk and McIntyre. Despite this, the "Visionary" will want to call it right down the middle when the time calls for it.
In the end, I believe WWE takes a trip back to SummerSlam 1997, which saw Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee for Bret Hart vs. Undertaker. In that match, Shawn's emotions got the best of him, and he ended up inadvertently striking The Undertaker when he was trying to attack Hart.
Michaels ended up reluctantly counting the pin for Bret.
I see a similar situation here, as Rollins will be pushed to the edge by McIntyre, only to accidentally knock Punk out. Seth will do his job and score the pin for McIntyre.
Prediction: Drew McIntyre
Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax - for the WWE Women's Championship
The threat of Nia Jax walking away with championship gold is certainly real given how strong WWE has pushed her as a monster heel. As of late, she has aligned with "Ms. Money in the Bank" Tiffany Stratton. The dynamic of the two with Nia holding the WWE Women's Championship could make for some fun TV.
On the other hand, the threat of Tiffany cashing in on Bayley could also be intriguing. In fact, it could happen as early as SummerSlam if the champ is able to retain against Jax this Saturday.
In the end, I don't think it will be "Tiffy Time" just yet. I believe Stratton will get a new stylized MITB briefcase to show off for a while before she ultimately cashes in.
So, who gets the nod at SummerSlam 2024?
I'm taking Bayley to successfully retain her gold, but she'll constantly face the threat of Stratton and Jax in the coming months.
Prediction: Bayley
Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight - for the WWE United States Championship
What better way to end the U.S. title reign of the polarizing Logan Paul than to do it in his hometown? Paul is guaranteed to get boo'd even in his hometown. Logan can easily sell the embarrassment of losing to Knight in Cleveland.
LA Knight is due for a singles championship. He's been over with the fans for quite some time now and he needs to be looked at as someone who not only gets involved in big matches, but can also win them.
There's only one logical choice here, and it's the "Megastar" LA Knight winning the WWE United States Championship.
Prediction: LA Knight
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker - for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
A lot of people took issue with Sami Zayn beating Bron Breakker clean at Money in the Bank 2024, and I don't understand why. Sami is a seasoned veteran and a huge fan favorite, while Bron is the young blue chipper who continues to be a loose cannon on the main roster.
The loss didn't hurt Bron at all, and now he gets a chance to win his first major singles title on the main roster in front of over 50,000 fans.
Breakker is undoubtedly a future multiple time world champion, and him winning the Intercontinental Championship is the clear direction for him on his path to being a main eventer.
Prediction: Bron Breakker
