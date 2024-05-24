F1 Brief: Liberty Media Hints At New Asian Grand Prix, New Car Design Dropped, And More
F1 News: Southeast Asia Grand Prix Teased by Liberty Media CEO
Liberty Media's CEO Greg Maffei has hinted at expanding the Formula 1 calendar to include countries in Southeast Asia. This move could open new markets and fanbases for the sport, enriching the global appeal and bringing exciting new challenges for teams and drivers.
F1 News: Lance Stroll Addresses Aston Martin Exit Questions - 'Where My Head's At'
Amid swirling speculation, Lance Stroll has openly discussed his current mindset and future with the Aston Martin team, offering insights into his career plans and the stability within the team.
[Read more on Lance Stroll's future](https://www.si.com/fannation/racing/f1briefings/news/f1-news-lance-stroll-addresses-aston-martin-exit-questions-where-my-head-s-at-01hykf6bx9jv-lm22)
F1 Rumor: Williams Holds Talks With Surprise Driver as Potential Logan Sargeant Replacement
Williams is reportedly in talks with Carlos Sainz as a potential successor to Logan Sargeant, indicating a possible significant shift in their driver lineup and strategy for upcoming seasons.
F1 News: Carlos Sainz Gives Update on 2025 Contract Ahead of Monaco GP
Carlos Sainz discusses his contractual situation for 2025, shedding light on his commitment and expectations from his team ahead of the highly anticipated Monaco Grand Prix.
F1 News: Red Bull Advisor Reveals 'First Choice' for 2025 Seat
Helmut Marko from Red Bull has revealed their primary choice for a new driver to join Max Verstappen in 2025, impacting team dynamics and future race strategies.
F1 News: Charles Leclerc Delivers Blow to Fans Ahead of Monaco Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc has managed expectations ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, cautioning fans about the potential performance of Ferrari despite recent upgrades.
F1 News: Carlos Sainz Warned Against Red Bull Move
Giancarlo Fisichella advises Carlos Sainz to consider a strategic move to Mercedes over Red Bull, highlighting the complexity of decisions in driver transfers.
F1 News: Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin Future Questioned - 'Not Good Enough'
Despite a contract extension, concerns about Aston Martin's competitiveness continue as expressed by former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella, casting doubt on Alonso's future impact.
F1 News: FIA Drops Latest Wheel Cover Idea After Failed Tests
The FIA has decided to abandon their new wheel cover initiative following unsuccessful tests that did not improve visibility sufficiently in wet racing conditions.