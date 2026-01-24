Heart Warming EHV-1 Story on Full Display at National Western Stock Show

An EHV-1 outbreak flooded the equine world news a mere two months ago. Now, typically, the virus isn't what is the most concerning part, but the neurological strain that took many horses' lives, EHM. There have been cases that ended up being success stories, and one of those was Sydney Graham's young stud, Trump.

Trump has been taking the barrel racing industry by storm as he has had impressive wins at events like the Ruby Buckle. The team also fought their way into all of the major rodeos this winter (Tucson, Houston, San Antonio, and likely Austin).

It was a punch to the gut knowing there was now the likelihood that Trump wouldn't be underneath her when her time came, but the most important thing was not the rodeos, but keeping him alive. After three weeks at the vet, Trump proved he had other plans.

"The emotions of being back on him and winning is just simply unreal. I prayed so hard for this day and God truly answered. I felt He took us on a path we didn't understand to give us everything we have ever dreamed of," stated Graham.

Graham's Heartwrenching Journey Through EHV-1

Sydney Graham Professional Barrel Racer

The WPRA finals in Waco, Texas is where this all began for Graham, but she was unaware of the issue at the time, and went up to the Barrel Futurities of America in Guthrie, Okla. Before the first round of the derby, when the news broke, she immediately had a bad feeling.

Graham trusted her instincts and immediately went home to keep a close eye on her main man and watch for all symptoms that could be related. When she saw he was dragging his toes, she quickly hauled him to her most trusted vet, Dr Patterson, four hours away in Thackerville, Okla.

Trump is more than just a fighter, and even though he spent three weeks at the vet fighting off this deadly strain, he is back now and dominating in the arena.

The two paired up in bracket five of the National Western Stock Show, where they not only advanced but also placed in the first round. A dream come true for Graham.

At the end of the day, this sport is about the love of the horse, and Graham doesn't love anything more than she loves this stallion, who is quickly taking her to places only little girls dream of. Now, they are ready to take on the semi-finals in Denver.

