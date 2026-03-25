These 3 Barrel Racers Lead the WPRA World Standings After RODEOHOUSTON

With the top four competitors in each event earning $10,000 - $65,000 in the Championship Round alone, RODEOHOUSTON dramatically altered the 2026 World Standings. Within the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), one cowgirl has officially crossed the six-figure mark in earnings this season.

The Unstoppable Kassie Mowry

The incomparable Kassie Mowry and Force The Goodbye capturing their second consecutive RODEOHOUSTON Championship | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

WPRA World Standings, last updated March 24, 2026, now list Mowry with $106,596.90 in season earnings at just a handful of rodeos. The Dublin, Texas, cowgirl has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) six times, with four of those occurring consecutively since 2022.

A futurity trainer by trade, Mowry has built a team of seasoned rodeo veterans. Her most well-known mount, Force The Goodbye, has become one of the most decorated horses in barrel racing history.

With over $2.1 million in career earnings, eight-year-old "Jarvis" has been Mowry's choice for RODEOHOUSTON the past two years — claiming the Championship both times. In 2025, Mowry held the No. 1 position in the World Standings from March to December.

CP He Will Be Epic, who Mowry rode in several rounds of the 2025 NFR, has been another solid mainstay in her professional rodeo domination. Completing the trio of exceptional horses is Famous Ladies Man, who has helped Mowry claim major wins throughout the summer rodeos for the past several seasons.

It is impossible to list all of Mowry's barrel racing accomplishments. With nearly $9 million in career earnings, there are few titles, championships, and wins that Mowry has not earned at least once. "Domination" is almost an understatement to define her career.

Seeing her skyrocket to the top of the standings, with a $50,000 lead, is simply unsurprising at this point. Mowry is often referred to as the "GOAT" (Greatest Of All Time) and we feel there has never been a more fitting use of the term.

As if the wins were not impressive enough, Mowry has been able to qualify for the NFR and win World Championships with record-low rodeo counts. It does not even feel like a prediction to expect to see Mowry once again enter the NFR in the No. 1 position on less than 30 rodeos. Who is our money on for the gold buckle in 2026? We'll give you one guess.

Kinsel Chasing NFR Qualification No. 10

Hailey Kinsel and DM Sissy Hayday | Nathan Meyer Photography

What can be said at this point about the four-time World Champion duo Hailey Kinsel and DM Sissy Hayday that has not been said already? At 15 years old, "Sissy" was voted the 2025 Horse of the Year with incredible statistical justification. The palomino mare captured win after win, pulling huge checks nearly every time she ran down the alley last year.

The pair recently claimed their third RODEOHOUSTON Reserve Championship, launching Kinsel to No. 2 in the World Standings, with $58,922.38 in season earnings. They walked away from Houston with a whopping $36,875 and are positioned well for their 10th consecutive NFR qualification.

Is Yellow Latricia Duke's Favorite Color?

Duke and Vanilla Wafer | Fernando Sam-Sin

All jokes aside, Latricia Duke is a legend in her own right, so seeing the iconic trainer winning on another palomino horse is unsurprising. The namesake behind Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi's World Champion, Yeah Hes Firen, Duke trained several NFR qualifying mounts before making her first appearance in 2024 aboard the great DM High Roller.

When a difficult decision had to be made at the end of the 2025 season, Duke honored the choice she always said she would make for "Vanilla Wafer." Duke felt pushing the stallion through the many lucrative runs remaining in September was simply too great a risk. With a heavy heart, she stepped away from the season and took her golden boy home.

Finishing No. 23 in the World, Duke qualified for many of the limited-entry winter rodeos. With Vanilla Wafer happily retired and in his new role at the breeding farm, Duke stepped aboard DM He Will Run Em, a maternal half-sibling to Wafer.

By $11 million sire Eddie Stinson and out of Duke's aged-event standout, Happy To Run Em (sired by FireWaterOnTheRocks), six-year-old "Carlos" has NFR genetics on both sides of his pedigree.

Duke and Carlos have had a solid winter, steadily placing at many of the biggest winter building rodeos. The pair shone at RODEOHOUSTON, winning Super Series V and making it all the way to the Shootout, where they finished third. Third... behind two repeat World Champions. Not too shabby for a horse with minimal rodeo experience at the beginning of 2026.

Now ranked No. 3 in the World with $51,292.09 in season earnings, Duke could be headed to Vegas for her second NFR in just a few months.