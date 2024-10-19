Barrel Racers Earn Their Piece of the $4.1 Million Massive Pink Buckle Payout
Full coverage of the Pink Buckle sale, derby round one and two, and futurity round one and two can be found on Rodeo on SI.
Youth
The Youth is a class for competitors ages sixteen and under. They must enter the Open 4D, but pay no additional fee for the youth sidepot. This year, the equal payout 4D paid 10 holes in each division, starting at $2,813 to win a division.
Round One
The 1D win went to RR TooSlick Eye Mist (Slick By Design) and Kilyn Osburn with a 16.992. The 2D winner was TKR Next Level Epic (Epic Leader) and Lexi Grempel with a 17.510. Scartlett Meuth and Im Rockin Thez Socks (BHR Frenchies Socks) ran a 17.994 for the 3D win. JE Docs French Lady (Traffic Guy) and Austin Bednarz earned the 4D win with a 18.570.
Round Two
Dusky Lynn Hall and Aint Seen Famous Yet (Aint Seen Nothin Yet) took the round 2 win in the 1D with a 16.747. They also claimed the 1D Average win. In the 2D, Piper Toon and CP Famous Miss Kitty (Epic Leader) earned the top spot with a 17.272. The 3D went to Be My Valentine Guy (Traffic Guy) and Lindsey Jo Berend with a 17.808. With an 18.284, Just A Kissin Fling (A Streak Of Fling) and Denim Wilson won the 4D.
Average
In the 2D Average, FC PeachysLilCowgirl (Cowboys Cartel) and MarLee Thar earned the win. Madison Weve and Mutton Bustin (FuryOfTheWind) won the 3D. Rian Knight and Dancin Down The Lane (The Goodbye Lane) earned the 4D.
Non-Pro
The non-pro sidepot paid 10 holes in each of 4 divisions, starting at $6,563 for first.
Round One
Regina Kiehne and BoonStreakinColours (Streakin Boon Dox) took the 1D win with a 16.906. JT Designed To A Te (Slick By Design) and Jada Smith earned the 2D with a 17.416. In the 3D, Hebe Dashn Ta Heaven (JL Dash Ta Heaven) and Hallie Tillman took the win with a 17.907. Sarah Tynan and AintJustBlowinSmoke (Aint Seen Nothin Yet) won the 4D with an 18.407.
Round Two
Rylee Mather and Heavens Fantasia (JL Dash Ta Heaven) won the 1D with a 16.912. In the 2D, Laura Nemec and Playing In Traffic (Traffic Guy) ran a 17.415 for the win. Alexa Beaulieu and French Off Ima Angel (Ima Talented Guy) won the 3D with a 17.921. Geez La Weez (A Streak Of Fling) and Crystal Tebbe won the 4D with an 18.435.
Owner/Rider
The owner/rider sidepot paid 15 holes in 4 D's, with first paying $9,375.
Round One
Sharin Hall and Hello Stella (The Goodbye Lane) added another win to their week with a 16.665 for the 1D. Sun Frost Biscuit (MP Jet To The Sun) and Aspen Adams claimed the 2D with a 17.168. Carrie Thompson and One Sock Wonder (BHR Frenchies Socks) ran a 17.665 to win the 3D. To win the 4D, Chandler Ritchey and VF Silver Design (Designer Red) ran an 18.165.
Round Two
Kaiden Ayres and Oliver Cromwell (Tres Seis) took the 1D win with a 16.605. Another Tres Seis, Adios Pantalones and Tricia Aldridge earned the 2D with a 17.110. Sandra Munsee and MV Famous Margarita (FuryOfTheWind) ran a 17.607 for the 3D. In the 4D, Gloria Philp and BullyzDashOfDynamite (Dashin Dynamo) ran an 18.117 for first.
Premier Pink
Round One
The sidepot for first time Pink Buckle competitors paid 10 places in 4 D's, with first place paying $5,625.
JL Sirocco offspring took the 1D and 2D wins. Dashin Jack Sparrow and Lexi Benson ran a 16.975 and VF Plainly I Roc and Debbie Pate clocked a 17.483. In the 3D, JW Cognac (This Guyz A Keeper) and Kinsley Swepston ran a 17.979 for first. Brigitte Campfield and Version Of A Roarrr (Roarrr) ran an 18.492 for the 4D win.
Round Two
Kaiden Ayres and Oliver Cromwell's 16.605 took the 1D. Jessica Beck and Big Wind (Big Lew) won the 2D with a 17.167. Slick Dancing (Slick By Design) and Olivia Train ran a 17.608 for the 3D win. Marie Murcenaro and Smoken Design (Slick By Design) won the 4D with an 18.119.
Open 4D Sale Grad Incentive
Round One
Paying 10 holes in each of 4 D's, first place paid $3,750.
Kelly Bowser and Quarento Tres won the 1D with a 16.781. In the 2D, Drivin The Talledaga (FuryOfTheWind) and Sierra Stone took the 2D with a 17.325. Boondox Dusty Rose (Streakin Boon Dox) and Michelle Noterman ran a 17.816 for the 3D. The 4D win went to VF Snake Pit (Eddie Stinson) and Amie Hennen with an 18.285
Round Two
Kaiden Ayres and Oliver Cromwell claimed another 1D win. Sierra Stone and Drivin The Talledaga earned their second 2D win of the week with a 17.106. John Floyd and VF Coup De Stinson (Eddie Stinson) ran a 17.615 to take the 3D. Blazin Hood Rat (Blazin Jetolena) and Ryann Pedone won the 4D with an 18.202.
Open
The Open paid 25 places in each of 4 D's, with first earning a $15,039 check.
Round One
Derby round one winner, Hello Stella and Sharin Hall added another win to their week. In the 2D, Aspen Adams and Sun Frost Biscuit also earned another win. Carrie Thompson and One Sock Wonder (3D) and VF Silver Design and Chandler Ritchey (4D) each added another win to their week.
Round Two
Running the fastest time of the entire week, Kay Blandford and Born Ivory James (Born Ta Be Famous) won the 1D with a 16.531. Fame Aint Easy (Aint Seen Nothin Yet) and Olivia Train and SME One Of A Kind (First Down Dash) and Lindsay Sears split the 2D win with a 17.032. Kristen LaDuke and A French Boon Dox (Streakin Boon Dox) won the 2D with a 17.531. Slick Em Up Sonny (Slick By Design) and Cassidy Teague and Fortunes N Frenchsox (BHR Frenchies Socks) and Dedra Leal split the 3D win with their 18.034 second runs.
Average
Paying 25 places in each of the 4 D's, first paid $30,078.
Kelly Bowser and Quarento Tres took the 1D win. Smooth N Speedy Guy (A Smooth Guy) and Dylan Saunders earned the 2D. The 3D win went to Dr Nicks Moneyman (As Good As Nick Gets) and Preslie Riggle and Dudes Spring Fling (A Streak Of Fling) and Britany Diaz. In the 4D, Siesy Amigo and Austyn Tobey took the win.