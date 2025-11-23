Benny Binion's World Famous Bucking Horse & Bull Sale Moves Forward

The western world, and more specifically the equine industry, has been rocked to its core this week after the announcement of a very contagious EHV-1 and EHM outbreak. Every organization, horse owner, and producer has had the issue at the front of business.

The Benny Binion World Famous NFR Bucking Horse & Bull Sale wasn't left out of the chaos. After it was announced one day that everything would continue as planned in Las Vegas during the National Finals Rodeo, the industry was a bit shocked by a joint announcement from the PRCA and WPRA regarding specific events to be held at the South Point Hotel and Casino Equestrian Center.

The Announcement That Sent Shockwaves Across the Industry

Day after day, new announcements are made about the outbreak, travel guidelines, event cancellations, and more, but no one expected the National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) to be cancelled. Certainly, the Benny Binion's Bucking Horse Sale was not at the top of the list for affected events either. Nonetheless, it was certainly affected when the South Point canceled events leading up to the start of the World Series of Team Roping.

All of the associations stated at the time that these were just postponements, not cancellations. Still, as of press time, no other announcements have been made regarding the rescheduling of the PRCA Permit Challenge or the NFBR.

Bucking Horse Sale Reschedules and Readjusts

The producers of the Bucking Horse Sale didn't waste much time in figuring out a new plan for their event to move forward.

While the original sale was scheduled for December 4, the new date is just one day later but in a completely different format.

The South Point will still be the location, but the sale will be held via video screens showing performance videos of the consignments instead of live bucking performances.

Doors of the South Point Showroom will open at 9 am for all interested buyers and fans and the sale will begin at 10 am.

The livestock will not be in Las Vegas and delivery will be arranged between buyer and seller. So, while things are looking different for the sale, the show is going on.

A new addition for the year will be live online viewing and bidding. That information can be found at cci.live. If you would like to view the sale catalog, it can be found at www.bennybinionsale.com/2025catalog.html.

More Rodeo On SI