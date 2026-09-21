Big Payouts Highlight New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo for Bubble Athletes

Every single ride counts for rodeo athletes looking to secure their spot at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) come December. With just over a week left in the regular season, a win for any amount of money could make a difference in the world standings, and that’s exactly what happened for winners out of the New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo.

Rough Stock Rides

Cowboys and cowgirls flocked to Albuquerque, N.M., over the weekend for a chance to win big before time runs out. Bareback rider Tanner Aus is looking to clinch his ninth trip to the NFR and his win moved him to No. 12.

Aus pulled in a 89-point ride on Rafter H Rodeo Livestock's Big Country for $5,605, inching him closer to the top 10 and the Thomas & Mack Arena.

Saddle bronc riders kept the rough stock action going, as the score to beat was set by Logan Hay with 88 points on Hi Lo ProRodeo's Joker for $5,894. This win is huge for the cowboy as he is still working to jump from No. 22 to the top 15 if he wants to secure his NFR spot.

An underdog came from behind in the bull riding, as an unranked cowboy secured the win. Colton Young scored 88 points on Hi Lo ProRodeo's Mathew, pocketing $5,880 for the win.

Timed Event Runs

Steer wrestler Scott Guenthner is still fighting to get off the bubble at No. 18, but his win will only inch him closer to that feat. His run of 3.4 seconds earned him $3,212 to add to his prize pot and he is now just $6,000 away from the top 15 with just over a week of competition left.

Team roping pair Hiyo Yazzie and Doyle Yazzie found success with a run of 4.4 seconds to pocket $4,528 each. These two cowboys are getting their feet under them in ProRodeo and every win counts towards putting their names on the map.

Another athlete on the bubble took the win in the tie-down roping, as No. 20 Cole Clemons earned his way to the top of the leaderboard with a run of 7.8 seconds for $4,474. The win puts him just $6,000 away from the top 15.

Barrel Racing Success

Kathy Grimes continues to set the standard in barrel racing, as she pulls in one win after another during this late-season push. She’s battled her way to No. 9 in the world standings and she will only jump higher after her win in New Mexico.

The world-record setting cowgirl clocked in at 14.97 seconds, earning $4,676.

With time running out, every check is crucial for the athletes still fighting for their chance to compete at the Thomas & Mack Arena. It’s clear athletes on the bubble are not going down without a fight.