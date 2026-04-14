Kathy Grimes and KG Just Money Capture Three Titles in One Weekend

It is no surprise to see Washington barrel racer, Kathy Grimes, at the top of the leaderboard. Whether she is competing at a high-paying open race, an aged event, or a professional rodeo, Grimes is known as a fierce competitor.

In 2025, she and home-raised and trained KG Just Money earned an incredible $355,246 (per QData) during the buckskin gelding's futurity year. Ranked No. 4 overall for the year, "Showie" was ranked alongside National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers, Force The Goodbye, Adios Pantalones, and AM Regina George.

Showie's Rise to Stardom

"Showie" as a foal | Kathy Grime

Sired by PC Frenchmans Hayday and out of Grimes' NFR qualifying mare, KGJusticeWeExpected ("Issy"), Showie made a big splash when Grimes arrived in Arizona for the winter futurities. Within his first few competition runs, Showie was clocking 17.0-second runs on a standard pattern.

Even more impressive — he continued to duplicate that caliber of runs throughout the year. The duo claimed multiple round wins, futurity championships, and arena records in their breakout season. The young superstar has now crossed the $400,000 mark in lifetime earnings in just his second year of competition.

Now competing in his first derby year, six-year-old Showie has continued winning at the highest levels. He and Grimes began hitting some professional rodeos and made a big splash, kickstarting their 2026 season.

Despite not qualifying for most of the lucrative limited-entry building rodeos over the winter, the team is currently No. 14 in the World Standings, with $29,270.34 in season earnings. With a trio of winning runs throughout the past two months in Yuma, Ariz., Perry, Ga., and Redmond, Ore., the duo has steadily climbed the standings.

Although Grimes' travel schedule is limited this time of year, Showie has helped ensure they are making each run count.

A DVM who does all of her own breeding work, Grimes always has a very full schedule. For the first half of the year, she spends countless hours monitoring her mares, stallions, and foals.

Outside of her responsibilities in the breeding barn, Grimes also trains the horses she raises in her program. Balancing reproduction work, along with training, sometimes limits her travel schedule.

Over the recent weekend, Grimes did not let any of her hard work go to waste. She and Showie maxed out the weekend, winning the High Desert Stampede in Redmond, Ore., with a time of 15.26 seconds and banking $6,482.

They also made a trio of winning runs at the B.O.B.O. Sand Cup Futurity. Showie ran in the Derby and the Tim Corfield Memorial Slot Race, banking over $8,000 at the event. He claimed the Round 1 Derby win by three-tenths of a second.

The speedy gelding ran again that night, as the slot race did not allow times to be carried over. Clocking the only sub-15-second run of the weekend, a 14.922, the team captured another win by three-tenths of a second.

Finishing third in Round 2 of the Derby on Sunday, Showie and Grimes earned the Derby Average Championship. Their whirlwind weekend netted the team a total of $15,122.

Grimes is entered in the Calgary Stampede Qualifier in Salina, Utah, April 10-12, as she and Showie seek to continue the hot streak that could lead to an NFR qualification for 2026.