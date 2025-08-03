Breeders Challenge and Xtreme Barrel Race Join Forces for Ultimate Opportunity
The Breeders Challenge is an annual event that takes place in Fort Worth, Texas at the notorious Will Rogers. This incentive program has paid out over $9.2 million since 2021 and they are working to bring more money to those that are loyal to them.
XTreme Barrel Race just announced that it will be held in conjunction with the Breeders Challenge this upcoming month on September 11-13, where they are offering a side pot for the open runners.
The Breeders Challenge finale takes place every September and honors those that have horses by the stallions that are enrolled in their program. The bigger payouts are typically in the derby and futurity, but they do have an open class and that is where the XTreme "mini millions" will come into play.
This year there will be a separate side pot just for the open contestants sponsored by the XTreme Barrel Race. They announced that each division in the open will have a projected payout of $40,000.
With this format those who choose to enter will not be making any extra runs. Contestants will make their runs in the Breeders Challenge open and those times will be put into the entry for each day.
Both of these events have been known for years for their ability to provide life-changing checks to those who are able to win checks at their races. Now they are joining forces to make even more of a difference, as racers won't have to make additional runs.
The XTreme races are put on in Idaho, Utah, Arizona, and Texas and by the end of each year they pay out an average of $2.6 million. This number continues to rise as the organization goes to extreme lengths to give athletes the chance at five-figure checks.
Details of the entry have yet to be released, but with the event taking place in less than six weeks it will surely come out sooner than later. Stay active on their social medias as they continue to divulge the details on what is yet to come.
