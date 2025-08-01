Bull Riders Deliver Standout Performances Earning MVP Status at PBR Team Event
The PBR team series is underway, marking some intense competition already and more fierce match-ups to look forward to.
The teams met for the second time this past weekend in Duluth, Georgia.
The Texas Rattlers took home the win, but two athletes stood out the most over the two-day competition.
Keyshawn Whitehorse of the Arizona Ridge Riders took home the MVP for day one. The 28-year-old out of McCracken Spring, Utah, rode Eyes On Me for a 90-point ride against the Austin Gamblers.
The bull rider sits at No. 12 in the World Standings and proved he deserves that spot while in Duluth. He’s made just over $120,000 on the season and is a key aspect of the Ridge Riders' wins.
His first-place ride was the highest score of the day and brought the Ridge Riders home the win against the Gamblers on Saturday.
Whitehorse continues to be a threat, as he also clinched the win for the Rattlers against the New York Mavericks in week one.
Whitehorse ended the regular bull riding season at No. 8 in the world in April. He won the final regular-season UTB event at the PBR Tacoma after going three for three on his rides. He also placed 19th at the PBR World Finals in May.
On Sunday, a new MVP emerged from the Nashville Stampede. In his PBR Teams debut, Damião Soares, the 21-year-old out of Juara, Brazil, rode Lights Out and scored an 89.25 against the Florida Freedom.
Despite his team’s loss, he proved to be a key player for the Stampede, securing the highest score on Sunday.
Soares sits at No. 64 in the World Standings, as this was the first time the Brazilian entered a PBR arena for the Teams events this year. He’s already brought in over $12,000 on the season.
Currently, the Ridge Riders sit at No. 2 in the league while the Stampede are in seventh. The Texas Rattlers are in the top spot, with a 64% on their rides; Arizona trails behind at a 44%.
The 10 teams will face off again August 8-10 in Sunrise, Florida.
